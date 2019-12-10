Review
RICHARD JEWELL (2019)
Sam Rockwell, Kathy Bates, Jon Hamm, Olivia Wilde, Paul Walter Hauser, Nina Arianda, Ian Gomez, Charles Green
Directed by Clint Eastwood
89-year old Clint Eastwood continues the “Heroes” phase of his career with his latest release “Richard Jewell.” After producing and directing films about U.S. Navy Seal Chris Kyle, pilot Chesley "Sully" Sullenberger, and the three young Americans who prevented a terrorist attack on a commuter train, Eastwood sets his sights on security guard Richard Jewell who discovered a backpack containing a bomb at the 1996 Atlanta Olympics. Paul Walter Hauser is fantastic as Jewell who went from hero to zero after being unjustly portrayed by the media as the prime suspect due to an investigation by the FBI, which in this case stands for the Federal Bureau of Incompetence.
Eastwood has always dabbled behind the camera during his career as one of America’s most iconic actors. From “High Plains Drifter” and “The Outlaw Josey Wales” to “Pale Rider,” he occasionally pulled double duty by acting and directing in some of his best films. In 1993 Eastwood took home the Oscar for Best Director while “Unforgiven” took the award for Best Picture, a feat repeated again in 2005 with “Million Dollar Baby.” And while he appeared in last year’s “The Mule,” at this stage of his career I feel that Eastwood is now primarily known for his work as a director. One thing is for sure, he knows how to entertain a movie audience by bringing compelling stories to the screen which lately have been focused on heroic Americans.
In the past, Paul Walter Hauser has been cast as the nitwit in films that include “I, Tonya” and “BlacKkKlansman.” At first it may seem that he’s dipping into the same territory to play security guard Richard Jewell but it becomes evident that Jewell was smart, knew the law, and if anything, he was overzealous (although Jewell always felt that was an unfair description of his character) but competent. Hauser soars is his first leading role with a convincing performance that encapsulates Jewell’s fall from grace.
When we first meet Jewell, he’s working at Piedmont College as a campus security guard, busting students for drinking in their dorms. It’s a lousy job especially for someone who longs to be a police officer, and to make matters worse Jewell has been accused of harassing the students and pulling people over while pretending to be a real officer of the law.
Ousted from the college gig Jewell finds himself working as a mailroom clerk where he meets attorney Watson Bryant (Sam Rockwell). The two hit it off thanks to their love for video games and the law. But the mailroom gig was only temporary for Jewell who is hired to work security for the 1996 Atlanta Summer Olympics. It may just be another security gig, but Jewell sees it as an opportunity to show his policing skills to members of the Atlanta PD while working the high-profile gig at Centennial Park.
On the night of July 27th while patrolling a concert at the park Jewell discovers a suspicious backpack underneath a bench near the sound tower used by the television networks to cover the show. He immediately alerts the authorities and begins clearing the area filled by hundreds of spectators watching the show. Within minutes of moving people away from the suspicious field pack with three pipe bombs inside it goes off killing one person and injuring 111 others. Had it not been for Jewell's quick actions the death toll would have been much higher. Eastwood and cinematographer Yves Bélanger create riveting tension in the compelling scene.
Jon Hamm plays Tom Shaw the FBI agent in charge of the case who despite Jewell’s quick rise to stardom as a national hero begins to see the security guard as his prime suspect profiling him as a loner who wants to be a cop so bad that he would plant a bomb and then pretend to discover it in order to land a real law enforcement job. Hamm is perfect in the role as the inept agent who was willing to look past the evidence to get his man.
The film insinuates that Shaw slept with Atlanta Journal-Constitution reporter Kathy Scruggs (Olivia Wilde) in order to trade sexual favors for a scoop on the story but it’s Scruggs who is the aggressor in the liaison which has caused controversy with those who knew the reporter (she passed away in 2001 at the age of 43). Wilde, who has come to the defense of her portrayal, plays Scruggs as a confident woman who used her sexuality to her advantage as opposed to someone who was taken advantage of sexually. That doesn’t mean it wasn’t unethical and the film shows how she convinced the newspaper to name Jewell as the primary suspect after receiving the tip from Shaw without any corroborating evidence. It was a move to break the story before The New York Times or any other large paper.
Jewell’s life suddenly becomes a living hell as every media outlet picks up the Atlanta newspaper’s story and soon the major television networks are naming him the FBI’s prime suspect with NBC’s Tom Brokow proclaiming “The speculation is that the FBI is close to making the case. They probably have enough to arrest him right now, probably enough to prosecute him, but you always want to have enough to convict him as well. There are still some holes in this case."
Apart from Hauser’s first-rate performance, the spotlight is on Kathy Bates as Jewell’s doting mother Bobbi. It’s another emotive portrayal by Bates that deserves recognition by the Academy. Never once does she turn her back on her son even when Brokaw, her favorite news anchor, alludes that her son is probably guilty. Bates performs in low-key mode until a couple of emotional scenes that validate her proficiency as one of the best actors working today.
Eastwood sets the stage for vindication as the film written by Billy Ray (“Captain Phillips,” “The Hunger Games”) and based on Marie Brenner’s Vanity Fair article “American Nightmare: The Ballad of Richard Jewell,” reaffirms Jewell as an American hero with a very good Sam Rockwell as his friend and lawyer who pushes Jewell to fight back against the FBI and the media to clear his name.
“Richard Jewell” is Eastwood at his best as he brings a compelling story to the screen about another American hero. Hauser excels as the film’s unlikely leading man while Bates and Rockwell deliver strong supporting performances.
(3 ½ stars)
Opens Friday, December 13 at Cinemark 12 in Victoria and theaters nationwide.
