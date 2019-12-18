As I sat in a movie theater watching “The Rise of Skywalker,” I was reminded of my youth when at the age of 13 I discovered the world George Lucas created with 1977’s “Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope.” I never imagined that in my 50s I would still be experiencing new adventures in the same universe with Luke, Leia, Han and Chewy. This ninth installment of the franchise is meant to bring closure as the Skywalker saga comes to an end while new chapters and stories unfold on Disney+ (no, Baby Yoda is not in this movie). The result is a nostalgic and sentimental film that isn’t concerned with breaking new ground as it is with bidding farewell.
J.J. Abrams and writer Chris Terrio come full circle to where it all began with many references back to “A New Hope” and an ending meant to leave fans teary-eyed. Yes, it’s great seeing Billy Dee Williams reprise his role as Lando Calrissian, who looks terrific without any Scorsese fountain-of-youth digital sorcery, and hearing C-3PO recite his “human-cyborg relations” line is sentimental, but for all the light saber duels and the appearances of past familiar characters, “The Rise of Skywalker” coasts along without provocation as it keeps its eye on the prize, tying up loose ends and giving fans one last chance to say goodbye.
The film opens with the familiar John Williams theme and the yellow-lettered opening crawl that begins with “The dead speak!” as the synopsis explains that original Star Wars baddie Emperor Palpatine (Ian McDiarmid) has somehow returned with a new army called The Final Order. It’s great to see and hear 75-year old McDiarmid return as the vile Sith Lord who we all thought met his fate in “Star Wars: Episode VI – Return of the Jedi.” As for the “how’s?” and “why’s?” I will leave that for you to discover as I try to keep this review spoiler-free.
This latest trilogy which began with 2015’s “The Force Awakens” was meant to bid farewell to the original characters and introduce us to the next generation in the Skywalker saga. Daisy Ridley is back as scavenger Rey, who continues to train as a Jedi while brooding villain Kylo Ren (Adam Driver) maintains his plan to convert her to the Dark Side. The rebellious ace pilot Poe Dameron (Oscar Isaac) is still the strongest hope for the resistance, while former stormtrooper-turned resistance fighter Finn (John Boyega) grows closer to Rey.
The late Carrie Fisher returns as resistance leader General Leia, thanks to scenes shot by Abrams for “The Force Awakens” and tricky effects, while other characters like the newly introduced Rose Tico played by Kelly Marie Tran is unfortunately reduced to a handful of insignificant lines after receiving blowback from haters who didn’t like her in “The Last Jedi.”
And speaking of Rain Johnson’s “The Last Jedi,” the film which many believed to be on the same level as “The Empire Strikes Back,” it looks like Abrams has discounted the creativity and freshness Johnson brought to the franchise by disregarding elements of that film and moving forward without any need for explanation. Some die-hard fans disapproved of “The Last Jedi” because it didn’t follow the expected formula of all the other Star Wars films and so Abrams seems to pander to the group by playing it safe and steering the canon back on a pre-Johnson course.
The special effects in “The Rise of Skywalker” are fantastic, including a lightsaber duel between Rey and Kylo Ren on the wreckage of a familiar landmark as enormous waves of water loom in the background. Even with the return of Palpatine, the film is focused on Ridley and Driver as they struggle internally in a good vs. evil tug of war.
The new elements in the film, stormtroopers that fly, Sith knives with inscriptions, a couple of new characters, and Rey’s evolving new Jedi powers are fun to watch, but let’s face it, we’re here to say goodbye and so every throwback and old familiar face is welcomed with open arms.
“Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” is a graceful exit but not a thrilling ride as this chapter closes and another begins. It doesn’t end with a whimper, but it also doesn’t leave you wanting more. I left the theater filled with gratitude to George Lucas for these memorable stories and comfortable that it was all coming to an end.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.