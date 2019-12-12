Review
WAVES (2019)
Kelvin Harrison Jr., Lucas Hedges, Taylor Russell, Alexa Demie, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Sterling K. Brown, Bill Wise, David Garelik, Justin R. Chan, Clifton Collins Jr.
Directed by Trey Edward Shults
Love destroys and love heals in the third film by Houstonian Trey Edward Shults. The writer-director explores the subject with antithetical narratives as a promising high school athlete (Kelvin Harrison Jr.) is overpowered by love which sets his trajectory down a path of self-destruction. Accompanied by sensory overload, the audience is thrust into a downward spiral as tragedy unfolds during the film’s first half. But out of the darkness comes hope as the focus shifts to the devastated sibling (Taylor Russell) who begins to blossom when love enters her life. “Waves” is a powerhouse cinematic achievement that explores an American family torn apart by life’s tendency to be unpredictable.
Kelvin Harrison Jr. started his career six years ago as an extra in Steve McQueen’s “12 Years a Slave.” He has emerged as one of Hollywood’s most promising young actors after appearing in “It Comes at Night,” “Assassination Nation,” and this year’s “Luce” where the 25-year-old delivered a stunning performance as a promising high school student in the eponymous role.
“Waves” finds Harrison in familiar territory, this time playing teen athlete Tyler Williams who is driven to excel by his father Ronald (a wonderful Sterling K. Brown). With bleach blonde hair and a conquering attitude, the 17-year old seems poised for greatness as the star of his high school’s wrestling team. Ronald becomes his son’s second coach as the two men work out together daily inside the family’s beautiful upper-middle class home.
Shults does a terrific job of establishing the deep bond between father and son. Ronald, a former athlete and now successful business owner, pushes Tyler hard, maybe too hard, but the teen doesn’t complain. He doesn’t want to let his father down especially after Ronald reminds him, “Everything I do is for you, everything.” The family patriarch constantly reminds Tyler that they have to be 10 times better than everyone else, “I’m trying to give you the tools to succeed in this world. It’s not easy out there.”
The Williams family is living the American dream where hard work and determination leads to great success. They eat together, attend church regularly, and are blessed with a gorgeous home and the kind of wealth that isn’t only related to financial gain.
Catherine (Renée Elise Goldsberry) is the glue that holds the family together. The strong matriarch and stepmother to Tyler and younger sister Emily (Taylor Russell), offers love and support especially to Emily who doesn’t get much attention from her dad, he’s too focused on making Tyler a successful athlete. The kids biological mother died of an overdose years ago and Catherine, known as “mom” to the kids, has been the cornerstone of the Williams family helping them move forward together as a unit.
For the first half of “Waves,” actress Taylor Russell is just part of the background as the spotlight is centered on Harrison, but like a butterfly emerging from its chrysalis, the Canadian actress spreads her wings to take over the film’s second half. You may have seen her in “Escape Room” earlier this year or on the Netflix series “Lost in Space” as Judy Robinson, here Russell delivers an outstanding performance as the coming-of-age Emily who discovers herself after a chance run-in with classmate Luke (the always reliable Lucas Hedges).
“Waves” works best when you go in without knowing too many details, so I’ll keep the heartbreak, shock, and tender moments out of this review. Shults delivers an emotional rollercoaster that is powerful to experience especially since the audience connects so well with the Williams family.
This cast is fantastic especially Russell who casts a blanket of hope over the poignant story. After the audience is dragged through the mud during the film’s first half, the emergence of Emily’s story feels like you’re in the eye of a hurricane which is a good way to describe “Waves.” At the outset everything seems great but then Shults starts dropping hints that a storm is brewing. As the outer bands start rolling in, the tension escalates (heightened by a fantastic Trent Reznor-Atticus Ross score) and soon we’re in the middle of a Cat 5 hurricane. The clouds break, the sun shines, and Emily emerges as the storm’s eye providing respite when needed most.
The film’s soundtrack plays a major role. Inspired by Frank Ocean’s “Blonde” album, Shults reinforces the diversified tone of “Waves” with songs by Ocean, Kanye West, SZA, Tyler the Creator, Radiohead, H.E.R., Tony K, and Kendrick Lamar.
Think of “Waves” as the final chapter of an examination of the American family by Shults which began with 2016’s “Krisha,” and followed by 2017’s “It Comes at Night.” Family, forgiveness, and moving forward are the three elements in the narrative that drive the exceptional film. Let the intense waves of emotion carry you out to rough waters and then like the tide rolling in, bring you back to a place of solace and comfort.
(4 stars)
