Review
SEBERG (2020)
Kristen Stewart, Jack O'Connell, Anthony Mackie, Colm Meaney, Margaret Qualley, Vince Vaughn, Zazie Beetz, Stephen Root, Yvan Attal
Directed by Benedict Andrews
Before Jean-Luc Godard's “Breathless” immortalized her as an icon of the French New Wave, Jean Seberg had literally been burned at the stake playing Joan of Arc in Otto Preminger’s 1957 film “Saint Joan.” The experience left her scarred but not broken. It took J. Edgar Hoover and the FBI’s COINTELPRO smear campaign to finally do her in after viewing the actress as a subversive for supporting the Black Panthers during the civil rights movement. Director Benedict Andrews (“Una”) remains focused on the turbulent late 60s giving the audience just a glimpse of Seberg’s storied and tragic life in the stylized biopic that benefits from dazzling cinematography by Rachel Morrison (“Mudbound”) and Jahmin Assa’s colorful production design.
Casting Kristen Stewart as Jean Seberg instead of Carey Mulligan or Michelle Williams may seem like a misstep, but it’s one of the film’s strongest elements. Stewart delivered sensational performances in “Personal Shopper,” “Certain Women,” and “Clouds of Sils Maria” only occasionally taking a step back to appear in big Hollywood productions like “Charlie’s Angels” and earlier this year in “Underwater.” While Stewart may not resemble Seberg she was the best choice for the biopic as the actress delivers a spellbinding performance that wipes away any doubts you may have had before going into the film.
Also, I should warn you, in this case “biopic” is used loosely. Seberg’s story is fascinating and remember we are only getting a small fragment of that life in Andrews’ film and in that timeframe the script by Anna Waterhouse and Joe Shrapnel takes obvious liberties with history. That shouldn’t stop you from seeing the film. It’s not a documentary and while the story has been given a Hollywood makeover it still a bewitching and tragic tale laid out by Stewart and a strong supporting cast.
Quentin Tarantino’s “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” disregarded history for the filmmaker’s version of the past mixing fictitious characters with factual ones. It’s a fable and a comedy while “Seberg” is neither but if you view Andrews’ film in the same perspective it may help you look past the inaccuracies and focus on being entertained by the performances.
The film opens with the traumatic “Saint Joan” scene, skims through the Jean-Luc Godard era and lands in 1968 as Seberg returns to America to begin working on a western leaving her husband journalist Romain Gary (Yvan Attal) and son Diego (Gabriel Sky) behind in Paris. On the plane ride over with her agent Walt Breckman (Stephen Root), she has an encounter with civil rights activist and Black Panther member Hakim Jamal (Anthony Mackie).
Seberg, a strong supporter of the civil rights movement, decides to step into a photo op on the tarmac with members of the Black Panthers and flash their salute to show her support. The F.B.I. takes this as a move of defiance especially since J.Edgar Hoover is still hot for communists, and political radicals and he promises to wipe out the Panther party in one year and assigns two field agents, Jack Solomon (Jack O’Connell) and Carl Kowalski (Vince Vaughn) to start surveillance on the actress and initiate a smear campaign to drag her down.
Life begins to crumble as the press and gossip columnists with the help of the feds begin attacking the actress by reporting on her affair with Jamal which doesn’t set well with his wife Dorothy (Zazie Beetz). There’s a scene where Stewart apologizes to Beetz for the affair that seems superficial and similar moments of melodrama especially involving Agent Solomon and his wife played by Margaret Qualley.
Solomon begins to feel sorry for the way Seberg is being treated and when the feds begin spreading false reports that she fathered a baby with Jamal it devastates the actress causing the F.B.I. agent to reconsider his role with the agency. The character never existed and is part of the film’s Hollywood makeover, still O’Connell delivers a solid performance.
Seberg died in Paris at the age of 40. Her death ruled a suicide. It was an ill-fated life for an actress that grew up in Marshalltown, Iowa reading movie magazines in her dad’s pharmacy. We don’t see any of those details in Benedict Andrews’ film which serves as a good introduction for moviegoers we aren’t familiar with her background. Hopefully the film will get them interested in the iconic actress who ruled the French New Wave.
“Seberg” features another superb performance by Kristen Stewart who brings her own interpretation of the actress to the screen. The film is a pseudo-biopic with a great cast that scampers through the facts but is still compelling to watch.
(3 stars)
Now showing in Austin at Regal Arbor 8 @ Great Hills, AMC Barton Creek Square 14, and Cinemark Hill Country Galleria. In Houston at AMC First Colony 24, Regal Grand Parkway, Edwards Greenway Grand Palace, Regal Houston Marq’E, and AMC Studio 30.
