Review
SELAH AND THE SPADES (2020)
Lovie Simone, Celeste O’Connor, Jharrel Jerome with Jesse Williams and Gina Torres
Directed by Tayarisha Poe
Down the hallowed halls of elite Pennsylvania boarding school Haldwell, you’re more likely to hear the phrase “I'll make him an offer he can't refuse” over “On Wednesdays we wear pink,” that’s because the debut feature by writer/director Tayarisha Poe has more in common with “The Godfather” than it does with “Mean Girls.” Imagine Vito Corleone as a 17-year old black girl named Selah (Lovie Simone) who runs the most powerful of five student body factions, the Spades. Strong female characters drive the story about power and the lengths these teens go to hold on to it but “Selah and the Spades” is not necessarily a gangster flick, a teen comedy, or a heavy drama about drug abuse. The film doesn’t fit comfortably into any one genre and that’s part of its appeal.
Lovie Simone, best known for her role in “Greenleaf” on the Oprah Winfrey Network, plays high school senior Selah Summers who is more concerned about her legacy at exclusive Haldwell prep school than she is about going to college next year. The petite head cheerleader with a killer “don’t f-ck with me” stare can’t be blamed for wanting to hold on to the final few months of her upper secondary education, after all she’s running the school.
Every high school has cliques. At Hogwarts the student body is divided by houses, while Haldwell is broken down into factions, each one serving a purpose to keep school officials at bay so these teens can cheat, gamble, and booze it up. It’s organized crime on a scholastic level. By seventeen these kids have learned to manipulate the system to their advantage which means we’re looking at the next crop of lawyers, bankers, CEO’s, consultants, lobbyists, and politicians.
“When your seventeen you’ve got the whole world telling you what to do” says Selah as she stares at the camera in a scene that pays homage to Spike Lee. She then goes on to explain how the cheer squad calls their own shots. They design the uniforms, come up with the cheers, and oversee the other four factions. As Selah puts it, “You’ve got to grab on to that control wherever you can and hold tight for dear life, ‘cause they always try and take it from you don’t they.”
If Selah’s the Don of these five factions that makes Maxxie (Jharrel Jerome of “Moonlight”) her Luca Brasi although he doesn’t look like a personal enforcer (but then again this is prep school). Pledge your loyalty and maybe you won’t slip down a flight of stairs, oh, and absolutely no rats.
It’s always harder to stay on top than it is to make the climb. Selah knows that and so she’s aware that drama geek Bobby (Ana Mulvoy Ten), head of the opposing faction the Bobbys, is always looking over her shoulder, ready to seize power. These are two empowered women, one black and one white, who may be struggling for control but Poe refrains from playing the race card. It’s refreshing to see two opposing races on equal footing as they wage war on the battlefield known as high school.
Just as Selah begins to worry about passing the torch, she realizes that no one at Haldwell is worthy of her legacy. Enter new student Paloma (Celeste O’Connor), a wallflower and budding photographer who Selah takes under her wing. She quickly realizes that Paloma is protégée material and the two become close.
The Spades are in charge of all the booze, pills, and drugs circulated through the school. Selah keeps the stash in a bedroom treasure chest that resembles the trunk of the ’71 Impala featured in 1984’s “Repo Man” that lights up whenever you open it. There are consequences in both films once you open it up.
As the story progresses Paloma begins to take on a leadership role especially when a problem arises with prom, causing Selah to feel threatened by her new protégée. Simone and O’Connor are a dynamic duo and the film’s biggest asset.
Poe writes interesting characters that are three dimensional and thank God they have flaws. Selah may have the juice at school but around her mother she becomes Superman around kryptonite. When she boasts about making a 93 on her calculus test, her mother replies “What happened to the other seven points?” Also, there is a chemistry between Selah and Paloma that becomes sexual tension although it’s never acted upon which makes sense from Selah’s viewpoint of remaining in control. A relationship makes you vulnerable and in Selah’s eyes weak which explains why she’s single.
There are black culture stories that exist outside the inner city and Poe is willing to explore them. “Selah and the Spades” is an impressive film that will be lauded for its visual style but there is much more at play here including well written characters, multi-layers, and signs of filmmaker that doesn’t play by the rules. Poe is ready to rewrite them.
Oh, and can I add, why isn’t Kelvin Harrison Jr. in this film?
(3 ½ stars)
Now streaming on Amazon Prime Video
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.