Review
SHE DIES TOMORROW (2020)
Kate Lyn Sheil, Jane Adams, Kentucker Audley, Chris Messina, Katie Aselton,
Tunde Adebimpe, Jennifer Kim, Josh Lucas, Olivia Taylor Dudley, Michelle Rodriguez
Directed by Amy Seimetz
Fear is the mind-killer in writer-director Amy Seimetz’s “She Dies Tomorrow” which reunites the actress and filmmaker with her “Sun Don’t Shine” star Kate Lyn Sheil. Blending elements of horror and comedy, the film is focused on a psychological contagion–paranoia–which begins with recovering alcoholic Amy (Sheil) who wakes up convinced that she only has 24 hours to live. Fearing a relapse, friend Jane (Jane Adams) pays Amy a visit only to leave with the same feeling that she too will die tomorrow. The seed has been planted, the terror grows, the invasion has begun.
Because of the current pandemic, the film is relatable to just about everyone–I know my anxiety is up and I’ve had quite a few sleepless nights. So, the timing of the psychological thriller works to its advantage adding an extra layer of depth to the neurosis on display by the first-rate cast.
Unpacked boxes, a ladder, rolls of wallpaper strewn across a table, it’s obvious that Amy just moved into her Los Angeles home. She walks around in a daze, drinking red wine and listening to Mozart repeatedly on the turntable (although Hole’s “Doll Parts” would have fit the scene nicely) as thoughts of anxiety race through her head. Amy woke up convinced that she is going to die tomorrow.
As the chill of apprehension grows colder, Amy reaches out to friend Jane who comes over fearing that her paranoid friend, a recovering alcoholic, has relapsed, and she is correct. But Amy doesn’t seem drunk as she informs Jane “There is no tomorrow for me.” Amy did the right thing by reaching out for support and Jane, also following recovery protocol, tries to alleviate Amy’s anxiety by suggesting a walk or a movie. But time is of the essence and the only thing on Amy’s mind is how she wants to be skinned after dying and turned into a leather jacket. At that point, a frustrated Jane decides to bail.
The contagion begins to spread. “I really feel like you put this idea of dying in my head. Can you just call me back?” Jane pleads on a voicemail left for Amy. She too begins to fear death is 24 hours away and spreads that fear onto her brother Jason (Chris Messina), his wife Susan (Katie Aselton), and couple Brian and Tilly (Tunde Adebimpe and Jennifer Kim) at a birthday party to celebrate Susan’s birthday.
Look for a great cameo by Josh Lucas as a doctor treating Jane’s paranoia who is suddenly overcome with dread, plus appearances by Michelle Rodriquez, Adam Wingard, Olivia Taylor Dudley, and Kentucker Audley in flashback scenes as Amy’s boyfriend who may be partly responsible for the mass hysteria.
“She Dies Tomorrow” is not a horror film. The title, traces of blood, red and blue trippy lights, and thunderous music stabs suggest otherwise, but the best way to describe the plotless film is experimental–a reverse placebo effect. The tone is dark, the humor observational, and the conclusion– Amy Seimetz is conducting an experiment using her experimental film to gauge audiences’ reactions–Check Box A for Horror or Box B for Comedy.
(3 stars)
Now playing in select theaters and available VOD.
