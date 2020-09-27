Review
SHORTCUT (2020)
Jack Kane, Zak Sutcliffe, Andrei Claude, Sophie Jane Oliver, Terence Anderson, David Keyes, Zander Emlano, Raffaele Buranelli, Teo Achille
Directed by Alessio Liguori
“Shortcut” will probably be picked apart for inconsistencies by adults or horror aficionados but the film by Italian director Alessio Liguori is aimed at younger audiences, especially those who are fans of R. L. Stine’s “Goosebumps.” With a little more blood and gore, the film could have become the European version of “Jeepers Creepers 2” as five British teens on a vintage bus become stranded in the woods where a serial killer and a monster are hiding out.
Liguori’s film resembles the horror version of “The Breakfast Club” as personalities clash during the sluggish bus ride home. Nolan (Jack Kane) is the quiet student who also serves as the narrator, Reggie (Zak Sutcliffe) is the juvenile delinquent who’s dressed like he’s a member of the T-Birds from “Grease,” there’s Bess (Sophie Jane Oliver) the artistic member of the group, Queenie (Molly Dew) the brains of the bunch, and Karl (Zandar Emlano), the wise-cracking class clown; Think Shaggy minus Scooby-Doo.
The bus resembles a trolly and based on Reggie’s clothes one might get the idea that the storyline takes place in the 50s, yet the kids all have cell phones. A DJ on the radio is heard announcing a big lunar eclipse in the evening that won’t happen again for another 20 years but the story written by Daniele Cosci doesn’t clearly tie in the astronomical event with the monster’s appearance; There is a prologue that features a young kid running through the forest while wearing a yellow raincoat — the first of many references to Stephen King’s “It” — we later find out that the monster (nicknamed The Nocturne Wonderer) was responsible for the death of the boy’s sister 40 years ago.
The cinematography by Luca Santagostino makes the film look terrific but it doesn't make up for the the confusing plot. If the monster only comes out every 20 years during a lunar eclipse, then why is out wreaking havoc in the daylight before the eclipse? Granted it stays in the shadows, yet I would imagine it would surface during the evening during the eclipse (which is never shown). Also, shouldn’t the creature’s name by the Nocturne Wanderer not Wonderer? — unless of course, like the audience, it’s perplexed by the narrative.
The trick when dealing with a small budget is to keep the creature hidden as much as possible. When we do see a glimpse of the toothy monster it resembles something that stepped out of a Stuart Gordon film so props to Liguori for choosing practical effects over CGI.
The kids on the bus also encounter a serial killer known as The Tongue Eater (David Keyes) who hops aboard for a ride when the driver (Terence Anderson) stops to check out a dead animal in the road; There was clearly enough room for the bus to drive around the carcass but the usual horror tropes are intact as these characters make idiotic decisions. For a second it felt like I was watching a Geico commercial and now that I think about it, Keyes does resemble the chainsaw killer in the funny insurance spot.
“Shortcut” is aimed at a young demographic. The film looks great and the cast is solid so maybe it works best as a family viewing to get in the mood for Halloween. Adults will just have to bite their tongue when it comes to comments while the adolescents enjoy the tonguey action happening on screen, which features a few F-bombs so take note.
(2 stars)
Opening this weekend in Houston at Studio Movie Grill Pearland, AMC Gulf Pointe 30, AMC Willowbrook 24, Regal Grand Parkway
