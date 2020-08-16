Review
SPUTNIK (2020)
Oksana Akinshina, Pyotr Fyodorov, Fedor Bondarchuk, Anton Vasilev
Directed by Egor Abramenko
If you’re a fan of 1979’s “Alien” you’ll enjoy this impressive low-budget thriller from Russian director Egor Abramenko. “Sputnik” takes place in 1983 Kazakhstan where cosmonaut Konstantin Veshnyakov (Pyotr Fyodorov) is being held in a secluded government facility after becoming the lone survivor of a space mission that ended in tragedy. The film pays tribute to Ridley Scott’s classic while borrowing elements from the sci-fi cult favorite 1987’s “The Hidden.” The authentic production design and first-rate CGI effects make up for the characters’ lack of depth.
The majority of “Sputnik” takes place on Earth, but it opens in space where we get the first glimpse of something extraterrestrial. After the space capsule, a primitive-looking version of SpaceX’s Crew Dragon, crash lands upon reentry, the setting moves to an isolated government complex run by a military bigwig named Semiradov played by Russian actor Fedor Bondarchuk who also produced the film.
When Konstantin can’t remember what happened during the mission, renowned psychologist Tatiana Klimova (Oksana Akinshina) is brought in to help jog the cosmonaut’s memory but Cold War tensions are on high alert and Konstantin has been trained to resist hypnosis if captured by the Western Bloc. Eventually, Tatiana discovers that her patient is the host to an alien parasite that reveals itself in the middle of the night as the gooey slug crawls out of Konstantin’s mouth then expands to a form that resembles an albino evil gremlin. After feeding the creature crawls back into Konstantine where it lays dormant until hungry or provoked–The two form a symbiotic association.
If we moved the timeline forward a decade, I would imagine we’d see a fresh-faced Fox Mulder and ultra-skeptical Dana Scully in the newly formed independent Kazakhstan investigating the creature. But we are in 1983 and thanks to Maria Slavina’s production design the timeline feels authentic. Russia’s answer to Area 51 is actually the Institute of Biochemistry of the Russian Academy of Sciences in Moscow which was built in the 50s and remains operational. The dated layout screams Cold War while the glass cell holding Konstantine and his alien companion is actually part of a large sound stage built to replicate the IOB.
In the 70s Ridley Scott used rubber suits to bring his Xenomorph to life as CGI effects were still decades away, although 1973’s “Westworld” was the first film to begin tinkering with computer generated-imagery. CGI has become the standard with an occasional (and welcomed) exception to the rule and it can range from incredibly realistic to digitally sloppy. For being a low-budget film, “Sputnik” incorporates impressive special effects courtesy of Main Road Postproduction house especially the creepy lifelike creature.
There isn’t much background on any of the film’s characters so it’s hard to feel empathy therefore they seem two dimensional, however, the performances by the Russian actors are solid.
“Sputnik” marks the debut feature by Egor Abramenko who expanded his 2017 short film “The Passenger” which conveyed the main concept of the feature. The material here may not be groundbreaking but the sci-fi thriller has a lot going for it including real tension and a fresh variation of the usual trope. With a good buzz, the film could enjoy cult status.
(3 stars)
Now showing in theaters and available VOD
