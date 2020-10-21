Victoria, TX (77901)

Today

Partly cloudy skies this evening. A few showers developing late. Areas of patchy fog. Low 71F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening. A few showers developing late. Areas of patchy fog. Low 71F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.