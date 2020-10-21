Review
STEVIE NICKS: 24 KARAT GOLD THE CONCERT (2020)
Directed by Joe Thomas
Recorded during her 67-city sold-out 24 Karat Gold Tour, the iconic Stevie Nicks brings her show to movie theaters tonight and Sunday, October 25th via Trafalgar Releasing. Fans will get their money’s worth as the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame double inductee takes the stage for over 2-hours performing rarities, previously unreleased demos, plus Fleetwood Mac classics and hits from her solo career.
The concert begins with “Gold and Braid” a song recorded during the sessions for Nicks’ debut solo album “Bella Donna” in 1981. The track didn’t make it on the album — which hit number one on the Billboard album chart— but it became a fan favorite after Nicks performed the song during her tour that year. She follows the performance with the second single from 1983’s “The Wild Heart” album, “If Anyone Falls” sounding impeccable as if her voice has been frozen in time for the last four decades.
More than just a concert, “24 Karat Gold” dips into VH1’s “Storytellers” territory as Nicks shares elaborate stories between songs including humble beginnings as the aspiring singer-songwriter held down two jobs as a waitress and a cleaning lady to support her and Lindsey Buckingham in the early 70s. The two eventually joined Fleetwood Mac but only after releasing their only studio album “Buckingham Nicks” in 1973. This was at the time that Nicks drove a Toyota that wouldn’t go into reverse. She recalls how her life changed with the success of Fleetwood Mac and soon that old ride was replaced by long black stretch limousines.
Less than 20 minutes into the show and you’ll be hooked as Nicks performs the duet “Stop Draggin’ My Heart Around” with her musical director-guitarist Waddy Wachtel filling in for the late Tom Petty. Of course, Nicks has a great story to tell about working with Petty and producer Jimmy Iovine who brought Nicks and Petty together. The duo’s collaboration became the first single of “Bella Donna” with Petty’s band The Heartbreakers performing most of the tracks on the album.
After performing “Moonlight (A Vampire’s Dream)” Nicks goes into a monologue professing her love for the “Twilight” films and then I began wondering why she’s never been cast as a blood-sucking immortal in any horror film. Nicks has a penchant for dressing goth and in the concert, she performs dressed in black with stiletto boots and fingerless gloves. In her late 60s now, Nicks not only sounds great, but she looks as if she hasn’t aged a day in over 40 years. There may be something more to this vampire thing.
One of my favorite performances and stories in the film comes when Nicks talks about Prince and how his song “Little Red Corvette” inspired what would become “Stand Back” from her 1983 album “The Wild Heart.” Not only did Prince embrace the song, but he also ended up adding some keyboards to the track. It meant the beginning of a long friendship between the two artists and Nicks shares how she still feels Prince’s spirit around her.
From Fleetwood Mac classics that include “Gypsy” and “Gold Dust Woman” to Nicks solo hits including “Edge of Seventeen” with a great extended intro by Waddy Wachtel, the concert film based on Nicks’ "24 Karat Gold: Songs From the Vault” 2014 album, is the next best thing to being live in the audience. Nicks rips through 120 minutes of hits and rare tracks sounding as if it was still 1981.
On October 30th, Target will sell an exclusive 2-CD version of the show, while Barnes & Noble will offer a 2-LP Crystal Clear vinyl version.
(3 ½ stars)
The film will show at the following theaters.
-Alamo Drafthouse (Corpus Christi)
-River Oaks Theatre, Cinemark Tinseltown 290, Cinemark Memorial City, Cinemark 18 (Houston)
-Moviehouse & Eatery Austin-Latana Place, Cinemark SouthPark Meadows (Austin)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.