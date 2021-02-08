Victoria, TX (77901)

Today

Partly cloudy skies this evening will give way to low clouds and drizzle overnight. Areas of patchy fog. Low 61F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening will give way to low clouds and drizzle overnight. Areas of patchy fog. Low 61F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph.