JUDAS AND THE BLACK MESSIAH (2021)
Daniel Kaluuya, LaKeith Stanfield, Jesse Plemons, Dominique Fishback, Ashton Sanders, Martin Sheen, Algee Smith, Lil Rel Howery, Jermaine Fowler, Robert Longstreet
Directed by Shaka King
Daniel Kaluuya (“Get Out”) delivers an Oscar-worthy performance as Fred Hampton, leader of the Illinois chapter of the Black Panther Party who was assassinated in 1969 by the FBI after bureau director J. Edgar Hoover (Martin Sheen) deemed the BPP the greatest threat to the country’s national security. The biopic, however, is not about the rise of the political organization created to challenge police brutality against the Black community, its focus lies on the relationship between Hampton and informant William O’Neal (Lakeith Stanfield also in Oscar mode) who helped the feds take down the Panther leader in the aptly titled “Judas and the Black Messiah.”
Shaka King’s sophomore feature, co-written with Will Berson, came from an idea spurred by Martin Scorsese’s 2006 crime drama “The Departed” but based around the FBI’s covert and illegal COINTELPRO projects meant to neutralize organizations deemed subversive including the BPP. “Our Counterintelligence Program must prevent the rise of a Black messiah” declares Hoover, referring to the charismatic 21-year-old Hampton whose call for a revolution echoes today’s Black Lives Matter protests.
King makes it clear that Hoover had a personal vendetta against Hampton instructing his agents to “Neutralize him by any means necessary.” Martin Sheen is nearly unrecognizable as the FBI’s first Director, under layers of prosthetic makeup that's not as effective as Gary Oldman's Churchill makeover for “Darkest Hour.”
Jesse Plemons plays Roy Mitchell, the fed who carries out Hoover’s wishes by using a car thief named William O’Neal to infiltrate the Black Panthers. “You’re looking at 18 months for the stolen car, five years for impersonating a federal officer, or you can go home” states Mitchell thus turning O’Neal into a rat for the government. Stanfield, who starred with Kaluuya in “Get Out,” is fantastic as the high-strung mole who gets close enough to Hampton to become the chapter’s head of security.
Stanfield’s character gets top billing in the title, and rightfully so. It’s through his eyes that King chronicles Hampton’s rise and fall. O’Neal’s Judas doesn’t betray Hampton’s Messiah with a kiss. He uses a map and the drug secobarbital to carry out his treason.
Even though many viewers will be familiar with the true story's basic facts, King’s powerhouse film manages to keep the tension high leading to moments of uncertainty. Will we find O’Neal, nicknamed “Wild Bill,” at the hands of the Panthers after getting caught? Or will Hampton avoid another stint in prison or better yet, find a way to cheat death? It’s as if we expect some sort of Tarantino twist that bends the facts. It also helps that O’Neal never comes off as a villain. Throughout the film, Stanfield does a great job of expressing the inner conflict tearing up his character.
The cast also features a standout performance by Dominique Fishback (“Night Comes On”) as Deborah Johnson who eventually becomes Hampton’s love interest. In a moment of levity, Johnson upon first meeting Hampton, critiques his speeches, but eventually she falls for the excellent orator, “America is on fire right now. And until that fire is extinguished, nothing else means a damn thing. Imagine what we could accomplish together. We can heal this whole city.”
The film opens during February which is Black History Month. When I was in school, we learned about Martin Luther King but that was it. There was no chapter on Malcolm X and the Black Panther Party was only mentioned in a paragraph or two. Fred Hampton didn't receive the same national recognition as other civil rights activists, but he played an important role in the fight for racial equality. He co-founded the Rainbow Coalition that brought in other groups like the white-led Young Patriots Organization and the Young Lords, a Puerto Rican and Latino group, both focused on civil rights.
King dispels myths about the BPP by showing how the group was involved heavily in the community, making sure that education was a top priority for children, and donating meals so that no child would go hungry. Yes, there was a revolution going on but Kaluuya plays Hampton as a compassionate leader who is seen in much of the film diffusing a situation rather than escalating it. Although when the actor walks into a scene, Kaluuya’s piercing eyes indicate that Hampton is ready for a fight. It’s a commanding performance that keeps the viewer mesmerized.
“Judas and the Black Messiah” features electrifying performances and a narrative that reflects modern times as we continue to strive for racial justice and an end to police brutality 52 years after Fred Hampton gave his life for the cause.
(4 stars)
Opens in theaters Friday, February 12 including Cinemark 12 Victoria, and premieres on HBO Max
