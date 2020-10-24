Review
SYNCHRONIC (2020)
Starring: Anthony Mackie, Jamie Dornan, Katie Aselton, Ally Ioannides
Directed by Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead
Co-filmmakers and best friends Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead have come a long way since their skateboarders-vs-cultists found-footage short “Bonestorm” appeared in the 2014 horror anthology “V/H/S: Viral.” Four features later and we see the duo moving slowly away from horror and gravitating towards science fiction as in their latest release “Synchronic.” Anthony Mackie and Jamie Dornan play New Orleans paramedics who discover a rash of gruesome murders fueled by a new designer drug. Throw time travel into the mix and the surreal thriller begins to resemble a brainiac’s bad trip.
The daylight skies are drab in The Big Easy while the evenings percolate with an eerie glow as paramedics Steve (Anthony Mackie) and Dennis (Jamie Dornan) traverse the city streets waiting for the next call. There’s a touch of Scorsese's “Bringing Out the Dead” in Benson & Moorhead’s thriller that swaps out the chaos for mind-bending visuals.
As we watch the two EMTs enter a run-down apartment, flashlights beaming, we anticipate another gruesome discovery and with cryptic messages — “time is a LIE” — scrawled on the walls, the ambiance enters David Fincher’s “Se7en” territory. A pattern begins to form as a link is discovered that ties the sudden rash of bizarre deaths together. But the evidence doesn’t point to a serial killer, the culprit is a designer drug named Synchronic whose calling card, a condom-looking black wrapper, is discovered at each one of the crime scenes.
The film takes a detour from the central storyline to give us insights into the two main characters. Steve is a confirmed bachelor who roams from one unsatisfying sexual encounter to the next. While Dennis is a committed husband and father who married the girl of his dreams (Katie Aselton), although the marriage is on shaky ground and now Dennis’s oldest daughter Brianna (Ally Ioannides) has gone missing. To complicate matters, Steve’s health is on the decline and the prognosis is not good. It’s hard to find a silver lining in all this but if there is one it’s that fact the two men have built a strong friendship.
Mackie and Dornan come from Hollywood’s upper echelon as members of the money-making “Avengers” and “50 Shades of Grey” franchises. It’s great seeing them together in a small indie film although “Synchronic” can also be viewed as Benson & Moorhead’s crossover into mainstream cinema.
Time travel enters the narrative, adding another layer to the crafty thriller which strays closer to “Primer” territory than “Back to the Future” as the link between space and time becomes distorted. Forget about the romantic past. If there’s one lesson learned here, it’s that you have a better chance of being thrown into chaos while time traveling. Imagine someone from the past who dreams of a future where racial injustice and disease no longer exist only to travel through time and land smack dab in the middle of 2020. Yeah, stay put.
“Synchronic” is intelligent science fiction with a first-rate cast that is determined to blow your mind. Benson & Moorhead are two of the most interesting filmmakers out there who continue to entertain fans of both horror and sci-fi with creative and stimulating features. Hollywood may have run out of fresh ideas, but independent filmmaking is alive and well.
(3 stars)
Now showing in Houston at Alamo Drafthouse Lacenterra, Cinemark 19 and XD, AMC Willowbrook 24, Studio Movie Grill Pearland, AMC Loews Fountains 18, and Cinemark Memorial City.
