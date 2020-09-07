Every 10 years Christopher Nolan throws us a head-trip—I like to call it cerebral cinema. It began with the puzzling noir thriller “Memento” in 2000. A decade later he gave us the psychological espionage film “Inception” and now, just like clockwork, the auteur unleashes his most complex work yet, “Tenet.” While most directors use flashback sequences or non-linear cuts to bring the audience several viewpoints of the story’s narrative, Nolan challenges us to keep up by combining two scenes into one—time moves forward and backward simultaneously. John David Washington as the film’s protagonist becomes the coolest operative cinema has ever seen, transcending 007 to land in Shaft territory.
The film opens full throttle in Kyiv where terrorists have sieged a packed opera house. John David Washington plays an unnamed CIA agent—he is known simply as “Protagonist”—who is part of an operation to rescue a fellow agent whose cover has been blown and retrieve a strange artifact. The disorienting scene moves fast and furious, the action captured beautifully by cinematographer Hoyte van Hoytema who collaborated with Nolan on “Dunkirk” and “Interstellar.”
The rescue mission in Kyiv goes wrong but we learn that it was also a test for the protagonist who passes with flying colors. He is recruited into a clandestine organization known as Tenet—their objective: to prevent World War III and avert the end of the world.
In John Carpenter’s “Escape From New York” there is a scene where Snake is shown an array of weapons and gadgets at his disposal—just as Q would school 007 on his new toys in Bond films. Our protagonist gets the same treatment except his toys are “inverted”—the entropy in the objects has been reversed. Think of it this way, we are all moving forward in time while inverted objects are moving in reverse—an inverted ice cream cone that has melted would magically return to its frozen state—we are moving forward in time while watching it yet the ice cream is moving backward because its entropy has been reversed.
The protagonist is shown introverted bullets that fly backward through the air into his empty handgun as Barbara (Clémence Poésy), a scientist, schools him on what he’s up against. Two bullets sit on a counter as she explains, “One of these bullets is like us—traveling forwards through time—the other one is going backwards.” When he can’t tell the difference between the two, she raises her hand over them causing the inverted bullet to fly into her palm—as if she’s a Jedi Knight using the force—the theory being that since the object’s entropy has been reversed, instead of Barbara setting it down, the object has already been set down and so it moves backward jumping through the air into her hand—I’m starting to reconsider all the Star Wars films.
Robert Pattinson plays a British intelligence officer named Neil who becomes more than just the protagonists’ wingman (he’s also a funny sidekick). The two first meet in Mumbai to work together while tracking down arms dealer Priya (Dimple Kapadia) who has been traced as the source of the inverted ammunition. She has connections to the film’s villain, Russian oligarch Andrei Sator—played by scenery-chewing Kenneth Branagh—who plans on destroying the world with the help of weapons from the future (insert diabolical laugh). Elizabeth Debicki plays art dealer Kat (Elizabeth Debicki) who’s married to the abusive Sator who threatens to forbid her from seeing their son should she try to leave him. Debicki who turned out a knockout performance in 2018’s “Widows” and whose recent characters haven’t fared well at the hands of men (“The Burnt Orange Heresy”) delivers a strong performance as the smart and loving mother who will do whatever it takes to protect her son.
“Tenet” is more than just a race against time, it’s a race with time. With time inversion at play, some characters move forward in a linear fashion while some move in reverse since they are inverted. It’s fascinating to watch an inverted character—they walk and interact just as we do, moving forward, but everything else is moving in reverse. The choreography is fantastic when the two realities meet. Most directors would use flashback sequences and non-linear cuts in the timeline to show us the story’s different perspectives while Nolan combines the two into one scene—cars move backward on the freeway while others continue forward, fight scenes are reversed, and often characters see themselves in the alternate reality.
The supporting cast includes Michael Caine as a British Intelligence officer, Martin Donovan as the CIA officer who recruits the Protagonist, Himesh Patel as a fixer, and Aaron Taylor-Johnson as the military commander leading an assault to retrieve an artifact from the future in order to stop Sator.
Filmed in 70mm IMAX, the visually stunning “Tenet,” which was shot in seven different countries, will surely be recognized for its mind-boggling special effects. John David Washington coming off a superb performance in 2018’s “BlacKkKlansman” incorporates some of his Ron Stallworth character as he moves fearlessly among his antagonists while getting in a deadpan wisecrack here and there. He is, for all purposes, Nolan’s James Bond—minus the pompousness which has been replaced by a suave Shaft-like demeanor.
I also enjoyed Pattinson as the wingman who for once looks like he’s having a good time despite the fact that Armageddon is right around the corner. His light and airy performance provides a nice contrast to the heavy subject matter.
“Tenet” challenges the audience, just as the Protagonist tells Neil “Well, try and keep up” when explaining time inversion. It’s a complex storyline that becomes more complex when you begin thinking about all the possibilities it implies. Any film with such an intricate plot and layered scenes could benefit from a second and third viewing, but you can still walk out feeling entertained and satisfied after seeing “Tenet” just once. (4 stars)
