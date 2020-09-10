Review
THE BROKEN HEARTS GALLERY (2020)
Geraldine Viswanathan, Dacre Montgomery, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Molly Gordon, Phillipa Soo, Suki Waterhouse, Sheila McCarthy, Bernadette Peters
Directed by Natalie Krinsky
Oozing with charm and quite a few laughs, “The Broken Hearts Gallery” features a diverse and talented cast led by Australian actress Geraldine Viswanathan (HBO’s “Bad Education”) as an art gallery assistant named Lucy who gets dumped and fired on the same night. This leads to a meet-cute with Nick (Dacre Montgomery from “Stranger Things”) after she mistakes him for a Lyft driver and the rom-com that we’ve been waiting for during these crazy times hits the ground running.
26-year old Lucy is living the dream. She works at one of the top art galleries in New York alongside her suavemente boyfriend Max (Utkarsh Ambudkar) for the well-respected Eva Woolf, a legend in the art world. One day Lucy hopes to open her own gallery so she’s gaining invaluable experience working as an assistant at the prestigious Woolf Galley.
When Max’s ex shows up he realizes that 26-year-old Lucy may be too young for him—he’s 10-years older and ready to settle down—so he dumps her and follows it up with “You’re fired” informing Lucy that Eva doesn’t want her to come back after an embarrassing snafu involving a microphone and too many shots.
Depressed and heartbroken, it’s up to Lucy’s roommates, Nadine (Phillipa Soo), a lesbian who dates Russian models and then dumps them, and Amanda (Molly Gordon) who attends law school and dates a guy (Nathan Dales) who never speaks and constantly plays video games on his phone—to cheer her up.
There is a silver lining to being dumped and fired the same night and it comes in the form of Nick, who’s renovating an old YMCA building into a boutique hotel called The Chloe. Lucy mistakes Nick as her Lyft driver and steps inside his silver Prius. The two have another chance meeting in a restaurant and become business partners, sort of, after Nick agrees to let Lucy use the second floor of his unfinished hotel to house her Broken Hearts Gallery.
Whenever Lucy breaks up with someone, she keeps a memento as a souvenir of the relationship and by now her cluttered room screams “hoarder.” She’s convinced by her roomies to get rid of the stuff and that’s when the idea hits—a new art exhibit made up of donated mementos from past relationships—the premise being a form of closure for all those broken hearts. Of course, Nick can’t say no, even if he wanted to, so the Broken Hearts Gallery is born.
Selena Gomez serves as the film’s Executive Producer and the soundtrack includes the wonderful Billie Eilish who contributes the hit single “everything i wanted.” Suki Waterhouse makes an appearance as Chloe—yes, as in Nick’s hotel—and Arturo Castro plays Nick’s official business partner Marcos.
After writing a weekly sex column for The Yale Daily News and sharpening her wit penning episodes of “Gossip Girl” from 2011-2012, writer-director Natalie Krinsky makes her feature debut blending sex, love, and comedy while hitting all the right notes. “The Broken Hearts Gallery” is Nora Ephron-light, remaining upbeat and airy while downplaying any setbacks encountered by these colorful characters—brooding Nick not included—his inanimate persona is part of his charm yet opposite peppy Lucy one hopes that she has a defibrillator somewhere in that stack of mementos.
The film’s big selling point is actress Geraldine Viswanathan who makes the rom-com a pure delight. “The Broken Hearts Gallery” forgoes groundbreaking for sharp, sexy, and funny.
(3 stars)
Opens in theaters tonight including Cinemark 12 Victoria
