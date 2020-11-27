Review
THE CHRISTMAS CHRONICLES 2 (2020)
Kurt Russell, Goldie Hawn, Darby Camp, Judah Lewis, Kimberly Williams-Paisley, Tyrese Gibson, Julian Dennison, Jahzir Bruno
Directed by Chris Columbus
Kurt Russell is back as jolly old Saint Nicholas and Goldie Hawn as Mrs. Claus in the sequel to 2018’s “The Christmas Chronicles.” Producer Chris Columbus (“Home Alone”) slides into the director’s chair while co-writing the story with original scribe Matt Lieberman — the two sticking to the same formula that made the first film so enjoyable including another rocking musical number by Russell’s Santa. Tyrese Gibson, Jahzir Bruno, and Julian Dennison are a welcomed addition to the cast that features Darby Camp, Judah Lewis, and Kimberly Williams-Paisley reprising their roles as the Pierce family. “The Christmas Chronicles 2” is great family fun guaranteed to boost your holiday spirit.
The last time Kurt Russell and his life partner Goldie Hawn starred in a film together — not counting her cameo in the first “Chronicles” — it was 1987’s “Overboard.” It’s endearing seeing them together as Santa and Mrs. Claus especially since Goldie has a significant role this time around.
Julian Dennison is growing up right before our eyes. The New Zealander who caught our attention in 2016’s “Hunt for the Wilderpeople” and went on to star in “Deadpool 2” stars as Belsnickel, a mischievous elf who becomes a human boy after losing his Christmas spirit. In “The Christmas Chronicles 2” he tries to take down Santa and sabotage Christmas with the help of a group of angry elves, a fierce Yule Cat who has it in for reindeer, and a few hi-tech gizmos.
The Pierce kids, Kate (Camp) and her older brother Teddy (Lewis), have grown up a bit since they stowed away on Santa’s sleigh in the first film. Their mom Claire (Williams-Paisley) is now dating Bob (Tyrese Gibson) and it’s getting serious. He’s taken the family to Cancun to celebrate the holidays, but their relationship is too much for Kate to handle; She feels like Bob is trying to take the place of her deceased father.
Jahzir Bruno — the young actor who starred opposite Octavia Spencer in “The Witches” — is cast as Bob’s son who gets a chance to meet Santa as he and Kate are whisked away to the North Pole and just in the nick of time. Kate is a “true believer” but her Christmas spirit is at an all-time low and so another rendezvous with St. Nick is just the boost she needs. The two kids team up with Santa to help him save Christmas from the naughty Belsnickel.
Columbus sticks to the spirit of the original film making “The Christmas Chronicles 2” an enjoyable holiday adventure for the whole family. Gibson has a minor role but it’s good to see him in the cast, all though I had a hard time taking him as a “Bob,” maybe William would have been better. Dennison and Bruno are also a welcomed addition to the cast.
If you’re not in the holiday spirit, maybe you feel like The Grinch, then “The Christmas Chronicles 2” may help you warm up to the holidays. Adults will appreciate seeing Russell and Hawn together and the time travel sequence, with a nod to “Back to the Future,” while kids enjoy the cutesy elves, magical reindeer, and of course, the magic of Christmas.
(3 stars)
Now showing in theaters and streaming on Netflix
