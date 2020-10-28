Review
THE CRAFT: LEGACY (2020)
Cailee Spaeny, Gideon Adlon, Lovie Simone, Zoey Luna, Michelle Monaghan, David Duchovny, Nicholas Galitzine, Hannah Gordon
Directed by Zoe Lister-Jones
The latest horror offering from Blumhouse is Zoe Lister-Jones follow-up to the 1996 supernatural thriller “The Craft” that ended with teenage witch Nancy Downs (Fairuza Balk) in a psych ward, stripped of her powers. “The Craft: Legacy” feels more like a reboot as the story is once again centered on a new girl (Cailee Spaeny) who meets three amateur witches at high school. Apart from the expected hocus-pocus, the film tackles social issues facing teens adding real depth to these characters. The cast is terrific, but scares are at a minimum. Think “Twilight” with witches.
Cailee Spaeny is almost unrecognizable, changing up her appearance from films “Bad Times at the El Royale” and “On the Basis of Sex,” to play Lily, who just moved to town so her mom Helen (Michelle Monaghan) can marry Adam (David Duchovny) a motivational speaker and author of the best-selling book "The Hallowed Masculine."
After a road trip that includes an Alanis Morissette sing-along, the mother-daughter arrive at Adam’s home where Lily is introduced to her future stepbrothers Isaiah (Donald MacLean Jr.), Jacob (Charles Vandervaart), and Abe (Julian Grey). They don’t seem enthused about the two women moving into their testosterone castle, but Adam is welcoming, nonetheless.
In the 1996 film, Robin Tunney played the new girl who is befriended by a trio of high school outsiders — played by Neve Campbell, Rachel True, and Fairuza Balk — who practice witchcraft, the four forming a strong coven. In “Legacy” the diverse trio consists of Tabby (Lovie Simone), Frankie (Gideon Adlon), and Lourdes (played by transgender actress Zoey Luna). Lister-Jones wanted to make sure that trans women were part of the feminist narrative, so she wrote the role of Lourdes as transgender, take note J.K. Rowling.
After Lily suffers an embarrassing first day at school (in a throwback to Stephen King’s “Carrie”) she is befriended by the three amateur witches who realize that Lily is the fourth person needed to complete their coven which represents the four elements: water, fire, earth, air, and the four points: north, south, east, and west. Their powers don’t work unless the four girls are united.
Sure the teen witches can force push someone with the flick of a wrist, temporarily suspend time, and magically levitate, but probably their most significant power is the ability to turn a sexist bully named Timmy (Nicholas Galitzine) into a WOKE person who becomes sensitive to the needs of women leading to some very funny moments and a significant subplot that involves sexual identity and the struggle so many teenagers face, the difficulty of revealing their true self without worrying about repercussions. Lister-Jones is on point by tackling these weighty issues.
With power comes responsibility and you know it’s only a matter of time before the magic is misused and all goes to hell. With that, the film’s supernatural climax is downright silly. I hate to be vague, but I don’t want to give anything away. Secrets are revealed, there’s dissension in the coven (another throwback to the first film), and what should have been a finale on the scale of "Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows" is nothing more than an episode of “Sabrina the Teenage Witch.”
The ending is disappointing but not enough to ruin the enchanting film. “The Craft: Legacy” is more than just supernatural fun, it’s far-reaching by tackling honest issues. The cast is terrific especially Cailee Spaeny and for fans of the 1996 original, there are plenty of nods to the first film including the fashions worn by the teen witches. You don’t need to see “The Craft” to enjoy “The Craft: Legacy” but if you have the time, see it first.
(3 stars)
Available to rent VOD on Amazon Prime, Apple TV+, Google Play, Vudu, FandangoNow, Microsoft Store, and AMC Theatres.
