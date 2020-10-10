Review
THE FORTY-YEAR-OLD VERSION (2020)
Radha Blank, Peter Kim, Oswin Benjamin, Imani Lewis, Haskiri Velazquez, Antonio Ortiz, TJ Atoms, Jacob Ming Trent, Stacey Sargeant, William Oliver Watkins, Meghan O’Neill, André Ward, Welker White, with Reed Birney
Directed by Radha Blank
Radha Blank won the directing prize at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival for her debut “The Forty-Year-Old Version” where she plays a fictionalized version of herself, a talented NYC playwright who’s seen better times. On the cusp of middle age with no clear direction in life, Radha decides to try her hand at becoming a rapper after drawing inspiration from her high school drama students. She spits some legit bars, but this is not “8 Mile” and soon she finds herself facing what all artists dread, the ethical sellout.
Shot in glorious black-and-white, the film is centered on Radha, a once prominent playwright who made an esteemed 30 under 30 list. And while many women in their 40s consider themselves in the prime of life, don’t mention that to Radha, she may be tempted to bust a head, not bust a rhyme.
Life has been difficult for Radha who is still grieving the loss of her mom. Teaching drama to high school students is a way to make ends meet but coming up with the rent seems to be getting a bit more difficult. She’s been working on a new play about a couple who owns a small Harlem grocery store and while the creative juices aren’t always flowing, there’s best friend Archie (Peter Y. Kim) to lift her up; He’s also her agent so there’s motivation behind his motivation. The two have been friends since high school where they went to prom together to hide the fact that Archie was gay from his strict parents.
Archie gives a copy of Radha’s play “Harlem Ave." to prominent white producer Josh Whitman (Reed Birney) who thinks “There’s something there” but when he confronts Radha about the play he exclaims, “I ask myself, did a black person really write this?” He feels the play should about gentrification as white hipsters take over black Harlem. Radha obviously disagrees as she attempts to choke him out while attending a fundraiser filled with affluent benefactors.
As an artist, you want to be true to yourself. Of course, life is filled with compromises and Radha isn’t ready to do that with her new play. She hatches the idea of becoming a rapper after watching her students rap their assignments, so she tells flabbergasted Archie that she wants to make a mixtape and she’s found a DJ on Instagram named D (a very good low-key Oswin Benjamin) who makes beats.
“The Forty-Year-Old Version” is funny, authentic, and thrives on Radha Blank’s tour-de-force performance. It’s a tad long, but it reminds you of Spike Lee’s early work. The film is also semi-autobiographical as Radha struggled in real life to get her plays seen, only one was produced in 2011. Just as the fictional Radha switches from playwright to rapper, we now have a playwright switching over to filmmaker. Every artist wants to grow their audience and, in that regard, Radha’s debut film can be compared to a thirst trap (in a good way); It’s appealing, you watch it, you like it. It’s also 100% legit.
(3 ½ stars)
Now streaming on Netflix
