THE LODGE (2020)
Riley Keough, Jaeden Martell, Lia McHugh, Alicia Silverstone, Richard Armitage, Daniel Keough, Gene Gowling.
Directed by Severin Fiala and Veronika Franz
There’s nothing like the isolation of being snowed in to instill despair. From the Torrance family at the Overlook Hotel, to R.J. MacReady and his colleagues at U.S. Outpost #31, to the residents of Borrow, Alaska plunged into a month of polar darkness, Mother Nature’s savagery is an excellent backdrop for creating jitters in any horror film. Severin Fiala and Veronika Franz, the Austrian duo behind 2015’s “Goodnight Mommy,” use the ice and snow effectively for the brooding chiller “The Lodge” as the filmmakers once again explore the relationship between a maternal figure and children. Riley Keough is first-rate in the horror film that channels “Hereditary” and “The Others.”
Laura (Alicia Silverstone) and Richard (Richard Armitage) are separated. Their kids, teenager Aiden (Jaeden Martell from the “It” films) and little sister Mia (Lia McHugh) are shuffled between the two parents. There is a sense that Laura is hoping for a reconciliation but as she drops off the kids with her ex, Richard however points out the urgency to finalize their divorce, as he plans on marrying his girlfriend, the much younger Grace (Riley Keough).
Suicide is a common thread in “The Lodge” that treads a path through bleakness. Grace is the only survivor of a religious cult led be her father that committed mass suicide when she was 12. The filmmakers use flashbacks and archival footage to give the audience a glimpse of Grace’s traumatic upbringing as she discovers the shrouded bodies of sect members whose mouths have been sealed shut with duct tape.
Riley Keough burst on the scene a decade ago in “The Runaways.” Since then she’s delivered solid performances in “Mad Max: Fury Road,” “American Honey,” “Logan Lucky,” and the recent underrated “Under the Silver Lake.” She’s mesmerizing as Grace, keeping the audience attentive even when the film’s pace slows to a crawl.
The majority of "The Lodge" takes place at an isolated cabin in the snow-covered wilderness where Mother Nature plays a pivotal role. Richard decides it would be a good idea for Grace and the kids to spend some time together to get to know each other. Both Aiden and Mia see her as an intruder trying to replace their mother and a psychopath because of her religious cult background. When Richard leaves them alone for a few days while he takes care of business, the film cowritten by Sergio Casci, begins a descent into either madness or the supernatural. The audience is left to figure out whether the strange events are all in pill-popping Grace’s mind or is her dead cult leader father haunting the cabin, or maybe something unspeakable has taken place.
Apart from one jump scare the film produces real frights as religious iconography, desperate conditions, and a sense of dread combine for the perfect horror atmosphere. Can anyone say “The Shining?” Fiala and Franz throw in footage from John Carpenter’s “The Thing” as the trio watch the film on television, and while it’s certainly a tribute to the King of Horror, it’s also an omen of events yet to come.
“The Lodge” is a spine-chilling tale with an exceptional cast led by a fantastic Riley Keough.
(3 ½ stars)
Opens today in theatres nationwide.
