Review
THE PERSONAL HISTORY OF DAVID COPPERFIELD (2020)
Dev Patel, Aneurin Barnard, Peter Capaldi, Daisy May Cooper, Rosalind Eleazar, Hugh Laurie, Tilda Swinton, Ben Whishaw, Paul Whitehouse, Gwendoline Christie, Benedict Wong
Directed by Armando Iannucci
The eighth novel by Charles Dickens is considered to be his most personal, a masterpiece, and I might add the funniest. Writer-director Armando Iannucci, who adapted the literary classic with cowriter Simon Blackwell, brings the great novelist’s colorful characters to life with a spirited interpretation starring the never-been-better Dev Patel in the title role. Throw in a diverse cast that includes Tilda Swinton, Hugh Laurie, Benedict Wong, and Peter Capaldi, and the vibrant film invokes the quirkiness of Tim Burton for one of the best Dickens adaptations since 1946’s “Great Expectations” and 1948’s “Oliver Twist.”
Iannucci frames the story with an opening scene featuring Patel’s adult David Copperfield, now a successful writer, performing a monologue on stage to a packed theater. He doesn’t consider himself to be the hero of his own story, that assessment is left up to the audience, but as he declares, “My boyhood days seem now like a scarcely believable fiction,” we are transported into the past to witness the birth of our narrator and protagonist in what resembles a Monty Python sketch minus the over the top absurdity.
11-year old Jairaj Varsani makes his feature film debut as the young David who goes from a loving home under the care of his mother Clara (Morfydd Clark), and live-in nanny Peggotty (Daisy May Cooper), to an oppressive household run by his new stepfather, the cruel Edward Murdstone (Darren Boyd), and Edward’s crueler sister Jane (Gwendoline Christie). In no time, the mean stepfather sends David away, not to boarding school like most wealthy parents, he sends the young lad off to London to work as a laborer in his bottle factory.
Despite all the obstacles that David has to overcome, the film remains light and the tone comical while tackling heavy subjects that include child abuse. When young David is sent off to perform child labor in London, he moves in with the destitute Micawber family headed by Wilkins (an excellent Peter Capaldi), a squeezebox-playing scoundrel who’s always one step ahead of his creditors. In Dickens’ novel, the instrument-playing character is a teacher named Mr. Mell—it’s just one example of the film’s minor changes— Iannucci keeps the spirit of the novel intact, but he also makes interesting choices like using a multicultural cast to play the different roles. It’s quite refreshing and liberating.
When Patel enters the narrative as an older version of David, we see him leave London and the bottle factory after receiving devastating news of his mother’s death. With no immediate family left to return home to, David calls upon his great-aunt Betsey Trotwood (Tilda Swinton) who agrees to take him in despite the fact that she was hoping for a niece when he was born. Hugh Laurie is enjoyable as Betsey’s distant relative Mr.Dick who also lives at her estate. He’s a schizophrenic obsessed with the beheaded King Charles I and is helped by David who offers up solutions to keep Mr. Dick’s mental illness at bay.
The supporting cast includes Ben Whishaw as the film’s antagonist, the weaselly Uriah Heep, there’s also Benedict Wong from “Doctor Strange” as Mr. Wickfield, the wine-loving lawyer to Betsey Trotwood, Rosalind Eleazar as Wickfield’s daughter Agnes, a close friend of David’s who eventually becomes an important part of his life, and Morfydd Clark as David’s loveable but simpleminded first wife Dora.
The production design by Cristina Casali combined by the costumes by Suzie Harman and Robert Worley, make “David Copperfield” a splashy and colorful offshoot of the usually drab colors associated with the Victorian era. The film screams fun!
Award-winning Co-writer, Producer, and Director Armando Iannucci does a fantastic job of adapting the 600-page Dickens novel for his third directorial feature film. The creative mind behind HBO’s “Veep” and the critically acclaimed and very funny “The Death of Stalin” remains true to the source material while giving us a whimsical rendition of the Dickens classic that features a stellar performance by Dev Patel. “The Personal History of David Copperfield” is one of the most entertaining and satisfying films of 2020.
(4 stars)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.