Review
THE RHYTHM SECTION (2020)
Blake Lively, Jude Law, Sterling K. Brown, Richard Brake, Max Casella, Daniel Mays
Directed by Reed Morano
Cinematographer-turned-director Reed Morano is on an upward trajectory after directing indie films “Meadowland” and “I Think We’re Alone Now” as well as “The Handmaid’s Tale.” With “The Rhythm Section” she leaps into the action genre as Blake Lively plays a would-be assassin looking for revenge. Based on the bestselling novel by Mark Burnell, the cast includes Jude Law and Sterling K. Brown as ex-MI6 and ex-CIA agents in the espionage thriller that targets James Bond territory.
The film is co-produced by Barbara Broccoli, the executive producer behind the 007 films, a role she inherited from her father Albert “Cubby” Broccoli. Recently she stated that Bond can be of any race, but the character will remain a male. Broccoli is not interested in any Doctor Who-like gender twist, but she would like to see more characters created for women which makes Burnell’s series of books a logical collaboration for the Bond empress.
Lively is a talented actress who can carry a film alone, “The Shallows” proved that. Here she plays Stephanie Patrick a former Oxford student whose parents are killed in a plane crash. Devastated by the loss, she quits school and descends into a life filled with heroin and prostitution. When an investigative reporter named Proctor (Raza Jeffrey) shows up with information that the plane crash was not an accident, but a terrorist attack carried out by an Islamic radical, Stephanie gets her act together in the name of revenge and off we go.
Sure, the storyline presents a highly unlikely scenario and the plausibility factor is low but I’m willing to give this franchise another shot, if that’s what it becomes (there are four Stephanie Patrick novels), based on Lively’s image exfoliating performance as the everyday assassin. This is not “Atomic Bomb” or a female 007 film. Stephanie is not a professional and although she gets some training from ex-MI6 agent Iain Boyd (Jude Law) who’s living off the grid in Scotland, she is an amateur thrust into situations beyond her grasp who nearly gets killed on every assignment. Although we would all love to imagine ourselves as John Wick in such a scenario the truth is, we would fall in line with Stephanie Patrick and probably wouldn’t survive.
The film gets its name from the phrase used by Iain while training Stephanie to control her heart rate and breathing while firing a weapon. Lively walks around looking like a rough version of Jane Wiedlin from The Go-Go’s as she begins life as an assassin, donning wigs and makeovers while pursuing her targets. Sterling K. Brown who was great in last year’s “Waves” plays a rogue ex-CIA agent named Marc Serra who has access to top secret information for the right price. Stephanie seeks him out on her quest to avenge her parent’s death.
While danger surrounds Stephanie and luck plays a pivotal role in her new career, there should have been an extra layer of peril in the story to lead the audience to think that she is not going to make it out alive. Also, the film feels rushed as Morano is in high gear to transform the former junkie into a competent assassin. But this is an origins story and Lively is terrific so I’m willing to give Stephanie Patrick another shot in case there is a sequel in the works.
(2 ½ stars)
Now showing in theaters nationwide
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.