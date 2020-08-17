Review
THE SILENCING (2020)
Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Annabelle Wallis, Hero Fiennes Tiffin, Melanie Scrofano, Zahn McClarnon, Josh Cruddas
Directed by Robin Pront
The setup for “The Silencing” sounds promising. Nikolaj Coster-Waldau plays an alcoholic game warden who spends most of his days busting poachers on the Minnesota wildlife sanctuary named after his daughter who disappeared five years ago. When the body of a teenage girl washes up in the woods the evidence points to a serial killer reigniting the grieving father’s search and desperate need for closure. The “Game of Thrones” actor gives it his all but the lackluster script by Micah Ranum becomes predictable and soon the thriller is deep in frivolous territory.
Rayburn Swanson (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau) was an alcoholic long before his 14-year old daughter went missing. She vanished five years ago after pleading with her dad to quit drinking right before he walked into a liquor store leaving her waiting in the truck. When he came out, she was gone. Now you probably think this is where I tell you that he quit drinking that fateful day but in one of the few original plot twists author Micah Ranum makes our antihero a defiant drunk who hits the bottle even harder after his daughter’s disappearance. Unfortunately, the rest of the narrative isn’t so imaginative and soon we find ourselves unintentionally laughing when we should be glued to the edge of our seat.
It’s been half a decade since his daughter vanished, but Rayburn still posts missing persons fliers around the small town of Echo Falls. His ex-wife Debbie (Melanie Scrofano) has moved on and is expecting a child with local tribal police officer Blackhawk (a good Zahn McClarnon from “Doctor Sleep”). She's also ready to close the grieving process and hold a funeral for her missing daughter but Rayburn remains hopeful and opposed to the ceremony.
British actor Annabelle Wallis (“Peaky Blinders”) steps out of her comfort zone to sport an American accent as Sheriff Alice Gustafson who’s burdened with keeping her mentally unstable brother Brooks (Hero Fiennes Tiffin) out of jail while investigating the murder of a young girl found dead in the woods. Wallis plays the role like a cross between the X-Files’ Agent Scully and Cyberdyne Systems Model T-X from the third installment of the Terminator franchise, “Rise of the Machines.” The deadpan performance feels out of place and unconvincing.
As the story progresses, Rayburn catches an image on his surveillance equipment of a young girl being chased through the woods by a guy in a Ghillie suit. He prompts into action, jumping in his truck, and driving out to the area on the video. The serial killer uses an ancient tribal weapon called an Atlati which sends a spear flying through the air at 93 mph. It’s a unique weapon choice used primarily by the Comanche Indians which puts Rayburn at a disadvantage–By the time you hear the spear flying through the air, it’s usually too late.
The source material is interesting but the film stumbles over itself leaving many unanswered questions. Plus, we’ve seen most of this before, most recently in 2017’s “Wind River” with Jeremy Renner and Elizabeth Olsen. Also, why do all serial killers or cops need gigantic bulletin boards to post photos on?
“The Silencing” features a solid cast led by Coster-Waldau who’s admirable performance falls by the wayside. In one scene the audience is expected to believe that he gives a teenage girl a piggyback ride for six miles through the forest and later he’s seen performing the old stitch yourself up cliché using a hook and some thread. The climax isn’t much better. Once the killer is revealed the motif seems ridiculous. On a positive note, the cinematography looks great thanks to Manuel Dacosse who won a Magritte Award for the beautifully shot 2017 film “Let the Corpses Tan.”
(2 stars)
Now showing at the Studio Movie Grill City Centre and Studio Movie Grill Pearland in Houston. Also playing at the Santikos Mayan Place 14 in San Antonio and available On Demand.
