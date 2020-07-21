The problem with “The Sunlit Night” is that despite all indicators pointing to romantic comedy, the film is devoid of romance. First, you have Jenny Slate as an artist dealing with a breakup headed to scenic Norway, a good start. Second, there are three single guys where she’s going (played by Alex Sharp, Fridtjov Såheim, and Zach Galifianakis), but they all turn out to be the types of guys that real friends warn friends about. So, what’s a funny girl to do in such a situation? The same as the viewer; lower your expectations, laugh at life’s absurdity, and hope for the best.
There are clues that this isn’t going to be the average rom-com, primarily director David Wnendt, the man behind the Carla Juri-fronted sexual gross-out comedy “Wetlands” which has nothing to do with ecosystems but everything to do with vaginal fluids. The 2014 film is hilarious, cringe-worthy, and probably devastating to anyone working with produce.
Based on the novel by Rebecca Dinerstein, who adapts her book for the screenplay, “The Sunlit Night” begins as Frances (Jenny Slate), who also serves as the narrator, sits quietly listening to three snobby art critics as they blast her latest painting. It’s the beginning of a downward spiral that includes a breakup with her boyfriend and an announcement by her parents (David Paymer and Jessica Hecht) that they are getting a divorce. Did I mention she didn’t get the artist residency in Japan? It’s been a rough day.
Frances accepts a position in Norway as an apprentice to artist Nils Auermann (Fridtjov Såheim) who is restoring a historic barn located in the Lofoten Islands, home of the northern lights, midnight sun, and dramatic scenery. There’s also a Viking Museum nearby run by Haldor The Chief (Zach Galifianakis) who’s actually a dude from Cincinnati fully immersed in the Norse way of life. Sounds funny, right? It’s amusing for sure and the pairing of Slate with Galifianakis sounds like comedic gold but there’s a lot of missed potential in Wnendt’s film which is lost in translation from Dinerstein’s novel.
Alex Sharp plays Yasha, a Russian American émigré from Brooklyn who comes to Lofoten to fulfill his father’s dying wish to be laid to rest like a Viking, which in this case calls for a funeral pyre. Haldor is pumped about the funeral, but respectable, while Frances realizes she recognizes Yasha from back home; She bought a sandwich from him at the bakery where he worked alongside his father. Yep, it’s a small world.
Gillian Anderson shows up with a heavy Russian accent as Yasha’s estranged mother Olyana, who is not welcomed by her son. Unfortunately, it’s just a small cameo but Anderson delivers some laughs while sounding like Natasha from “Bullwinkle” as she sizes Haldor up and down. “Such a strong man,” she says while patting his Viking outfit which is followed by the deadpan line “How high can you jump?”
I loved Jenny Slate in “Obvious Child” and “Landline,” she is the reason to see this film. But somehow, I feel the spirit of Dinerstein’s story loses its magic by changing the ages of the protagonists from 22 (Frances) and 18 (Yasha) to their 30s. There is romance in young lovers in a foreign land who have yet to experience the many ups and downs of life. It doesn’t quite work at this stage in life.
Still, “The Sunlit Night” is like comfort food rather than a 5-star dish. Easy to digest and enjoy but not complex enough to impress the arthouse crowd who seems best fit for the source material.
(2 ½ stars)
Now available On Demand.
