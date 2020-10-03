Review
THE TRIAL OF THE CHICAGO 7 (2020)
Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Sacha Baron Cohen, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Michael Keaton, Frank Langella, John Carroll Lynch, Eddie Redmayne, Mark Rylance, Alex Sharp, Jeremy Strong
Directed by Aaron Sorkin
What should have been a peaceful demonstration outside the 1968 Democratic National Convention turned violent as tens of thousands of anti-Vietnam War protesters clashed with Chicago police and the Illinois National Guard resulting in hundreds of injuries and arrests. The world watched as seven organizers of the protests went on trial for conspiracy to cross state lines in order to incite a riot under the just-passed Rap Brown Law aimed at persecuting “outside agitators.” Writer-director Aaron Sorkin assembles an A-list cast to chronicle the powerful story which parallels the current climate as political unrest once again sweeps across the nation.
Sorkin received his third Oscar nomination for writing “Molly’s Game” in 2017, a film that also brought him critical acclaim for his first time directing. This caught the attention of Steven Spielberg who contacted Sorkin 13 years ago about writing the screenplay. Over time and especially after the success of “Molly’s Game” it was evident that the creator of “The West Wing” was the perfect candidate to direct the film that focused on a group of young Americans standing up to racial injustice and police brutality much like the millions of people brought together by the killings of Breonna Taylor and George Floyd. As Black Lives Matter protesters clash with police, the events that happened 50 years ago seem destined to repeat themselves.
The antiwar protesters on trial include Youth International Party (YIP) members Abbie Hoffman (Sacha Baron Cohen) and Jerry Rubin (Jeremy Strong), Students for a Democratic Society (SDS) leaders Tom Hayden (Eddie Redmayne) and Rennie Davis (Alex Sharp), and The National Mobilization Committee to End the War in Vietnam (The MOBE) members David Dellinger (John Carroll Lynch), John Froines (Danny Flaherty), and Lee Weiner (Noah Robbins). There was also an eighth person on trial, Black Panther co-founder Bobby Seale (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II), who wasn’t represented in the courtroom by a lawyer.
An important chapter in civil rights history is featured as these eight men were the first to be tried under the new anti-riot law after Chicago Mayor Richard J. Daley asked President Lyndon B. Johnson to prosecute the demonstrators. When attorney general Ramsey Clark (a great cameo by Michael Keaton) discovered that it was the Chicago police that started the riots, not the protestors, he declined to prosecute. When Nixon became President, new attorney general John Mitchell (John Doman) motivated by politics, went after the Chicago Eight assigning reluctant prosecutor Richard Schultz (Joseph Gordon-Levitt) to the case.
It’s a complex story with such a large assortment of characters, but it never becomes convoluted as Sorkin gives each player a moment in the spotlight. The pacing keeps the audience attentive as does the gripping screenplay by the adroit writer who is proficient at creating fast-paced dialogue. Time will tell if any of Sorkin’s lines result in quotes as memorable as "You can't handle the truth!" from his 1989 play “A Few Good Men” uttered by Jack Nicholson in Rob Reiner’s 1992 film adaptation.
The cast is rounded out by first-rate performances from Academy Award-winning actor Mark Rylance as defense attorney William Kunstler, a civil rights lawyer who had a reputation for being a radical, a term not usually associated with Rylance, but he’s a brilliant actor whose placidity is his strength.
One of the film’s strongest performances comes from Frank Langella as Judge Julius Hoffman, a biased and racist adjudicator who didn’t belong on the bench. He’s a formidable adversary to Kunstler who almost keeps his cool during the entire trial, but Hoffman’s antics are enough to break any person faced with irrational behavior; another way the film reflects the current political climate.
He may not be the most well-known member of the cast, but character actor John Carroll Lynch, who played Lyndon B. Johnson in 2016’s “Jackie,” delivers a terrific performance as pacifist demonstrator Dave Dellinger, a model citizen and father who risked his life for the rights of others. Lynch, best known for “Fargo” delivers my favorite performance of the A-list group of actors.
“The Trial of the Chicago 7” gets its title from the removal of Seale from the proceedings after Judge Hoffman chained and gagged him in court which led to his case being declared a mistrial. The shocking moment is one of cinema’s most tense courtroom scenes. Abdul-Mateen II’s intense portrayal of the Black Panther leader adds gravity to the shameful episode.
It’s easy to connect the dots between the events of 50 years ago and today’s volatile political climate where civil rights are once again at the forefront of current events.
(4 stars)
Opening this weekend in Houston at the River Oaks Theater, Studio Movie Grill City Centre, and Alamo Drafthouse LaCenterra. Premieres on Netflix October 16.
