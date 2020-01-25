Review
THE TURNING (2020)
Mackenzie Davis, Finn Wolfhard, Brooklynn Prince, Joely Richardson, Barbara Marten, Denna Thomsen, Niall Greig Fulton, Kim Adis
Directed by Floria Sigismondi
If “The Turning” with its sprawling country manor, surly housekeeper, wide-eyed governess, bratty kids, and malevolent spirit sound familiar that’s because it’s the latest adaptation of Henry James’ 1898 horror novella “The Turn of the Screw.” Visually the film exudes gothic horror but quickly runs out of steam as it becomes a jumbled mess with one of the worst endings I’ve ever witnessed. There is a bright spot, the soundtrack with rock-driven original songs evocative of the 90s.
The story is centered on the governess played here by Mackenzie Davis who is eight years younger than Deborah Kerr who was 40 when she tackled the role in 1961’s “The Innocents,” even though James wrote the character as a twenty-year-old. Davis, an exceptional actress who was great in “The Martian,” “Tully,” “Izzy Gets the F*ck Across Town,” and a real bad ass in “Terminator: Dark Fate,” conveys believable moments of terror it’s just too bad the audience isn’t feeling the same thing.
It may resemble British horror but thanks to Floria Sigismondi, who went from directing music videos to the 2010 biopic “The Runaways,” there is a rock edge to the storyline as it takes place in 1994 just after the death of Kurt Cobain. The soundtrack produced by singer/songwriter Lawrence Rothman, features new songs by Courtney Love, Alison Mosshart and Kali Uchis from The Kills, Sonic Youth's Kim Gordon, and The Aubreys featuring Finn Wolfhard (“Stranger Things”) who plays Miles in the film. Inspired by David Lynch, the soundtrack transcends the film and for that I’m thankful. It’s on heavy rotation in my iTunes.
Kate (Mackenzie Davis) gives up her teaching job to take a position as governess to seven-year-old Flora played by Brooklynn Prince from “The Florida Project” and teenage brother Miles at a remote mansion run by overprotective housekeeper Mrs. Grose (Barbara Marten) who refers to the children as “thoroughbreds.” Their parents were killed in a tragic car accident and the former governess, Miss Jessel (Denna Thomsen), ran off and quit in the middle of the night although the film hints at what really happened to her during the opening scene.
It doesn’t take Kate long to realize that the kids are a handful as they play cruel practical jokes and Miles is especially creepy as he sneaks into her room in the middle of the night to ogle and touch the new nanny-tutor. Miles was extremely close to former horse-riding instructor Quint (Niall Greig Fulton) who may or may not be haunting the darkened mansion. It could also be Tommy Wiseau who’s ghostly reflection appears in just about every mirror, window, and windshield. There are similarities between Quint and Wiseau’s Mark from “The Room.” Both are fixated on sex and neither knows how to interact with women. I’m happy to report that at no time does the specter wail “You’re tearing me apart, Kate!”
Written by brothers Chad and Carey Hayes whose credits include “The Conjuring” 1 and 2 as well as “House of Wax,” the repressed sexuality from “The Innocents” is pushed to the forefront in this adaptation but never properly harnessed to invoke a sense of danger. The film lacks tension which as we know creates fear and so the scares are the cheap kind as faces appear in mirrors accented by a loud music stab. What modern filmmakers fail to comprehend is that you don’t need a blaring score to produce a fright. Imagine the camera slowly panning a darkened room, stopping on a ghostly figure without the loud music warning us that something is coming and then a roaring stab to announce its arrival. It would be truly frightening.
Joely Richardson appears as Kate’s mother Darla who is institutionalized and so the story eludes that Kate could be crazy and the hauntings could all be a figment of her imagination. Over the course of the film, that idea becomes jumbled, and then suddenly without any resolution the credits roll in what has to be one of the worst endings I ever seen.
Mackenzie Davis makes the film watchable while Sigismondi’s setting creates the perfect gothic backdrop but it’s not scary. It seems like this adaption was doomed from the get-go as it began as a project with Rose Leslie from “Game of Thrones” and Alfre Woodard under the direction of Juan Carlos Fresnadillo (“28 Weeks Later”). The whole thing was scrubbed only keeping the Hayes brothers’ script intact. But at least we got a killer soundtrack.
(2 stars)
Now showing at Cinemark 12 and theaters nationwide
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.