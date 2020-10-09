Review
THE WAR WITH GRANDPA (2020)
Robert De Niro, Uma Thurman, Rob Riggle, Oakes Fegley, Cheech Marin, Jane Seymour, Christopher Walken, Laura Marano, Colin Ford, T.J. McGibbon
Directed by Tim Hill
Let’s face it, “The War with Grandpa” is not going to win any awards and that’s okay. It is, however, a great excuse to get the family together for a slapstick comedy that doesn’t rely on crude humor to elicit a laugh. Sure, it’s as cheesy as a dad joke, but young kids will be entertained by the physical humor and parents get to watch De Niro, Cheech, Walken, and Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman play dodgeball against a bunch of overzealous kids. Pass the popcorn.
Hey look, Uma Thurman is not slicing people in half with a samurai sword! She’s traded in the tracksuit for a business suit as Sally the soccer mom. Robert De Niro plays her aging father Ed, a retired homebuilder who struggles with daily tasks including driving a car (he took out the mailbox) and buying groceries (the scanner at self-checkout is a challenge). Since Sally’s mom passed away, life has become more difficult for her father, so she convinces him to move in with her family.
Ed’s grandson Peter (Oakes Fegley) isn’t happy about grandpa moving in because he has to give up his room and move into the bat and rat-infested attic; although to be honest it’s not that bad. I would have loved having my own private space apart from the family at his age. Peter declares war on his gramps and draws up a declaration that is signed by both parties but not before Ed throws down the rules of engagement. It sounds serious but it’s not. The two try and out prank each other for the remainder of the film — Peter replaces grandpa’s shaving cream with foam sealant and Ed takes all the screws out of his grandson’s bed and desk — but no matter how bad the pranks get, they both seem to end the night with an “I love you.”
The rest of Sally’s family consists of boy-crazy teenage daughter Mia (Laura Mararno), preschooler Jennifer (Poppy Gagnon), and husband Arthur played by character actor-comedian Rob Riggle who has a few funny moments including a scene where he reacts to De Niro accidentally exposing himself while hanging from the house gutter.
The funniest cast member is Walken (at least for adult viewers) who plays Ed’s best friend Jerry. His senior citizen bachelor pad is filled with pinball machines and hoverboards and he has the film’s funniest line which takes place at a not-so-funny funeral. He’s also the one who keeps egging Ed on to escalate the war with his grandson. It’s hard to imagine that these are the same two actors who appeared together in “The Deer Hunter” as POWs sitting in submerged cages filled with real rats while being forced by the Viet Cong to play Russian roulette.
The supporting cast is rounded out by Cheech Marin as the third wheel to De Niro and Walken plus Jane Seymour as a possible love interest for De Niro’s Ed. There’s also a wasted appearance by Faizon Love as a grocery store employee who tangles with grumpy Ed in the opening scene.
Directed by Tim Hill (“The SpongeBob SquarePants Movie”), the film has a few bright spots and funny moments, but the roles could have been played by any C or D-list actor. The fact that the cast is made up of top-shelf talent like De Niro and Thurman — who were great together in 93’s “Mad Dog and Glory” — doesn’t make the comedy any better, just interesting to watch.
The physical comedy in “Home Alone” worked so well because Kevin was inflicting pain on bad guys who were out to harm him, even though Joe Pesci and Daniel Stern were charming, but pitting grandson against grandfather is a bit awkward and not always funny. Families with young kids are best served by “The War with Grandpa.”
(2 stars)
Opens Friday, October 9 in theaters
