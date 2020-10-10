Review
THE WOLF OF SNOW HOLLOW (2020)
Jim Cummings, Riki Lindhome, Robert Forster, Chloe East, Jimmy Tatro
Directed by Jim Cummings
“The Wolf of Snow Hollow” is a refreshing take on the werewolf genre that amps up the comedy while delivering quite a few chills. Writer-director Jim Cummings plays a variation of his “Thunder Road” character as a sheriff’s deputy with anger management issues while the talented supporting cast features the final performance by the wonderful Robert Forster. There’s plenty of bloody moments to satisfy horror fans who are treated to a cross between “Fargo” and “Silence of the Lambs.”
If you haven’t seen 2018’s “Thunder Road” you’ve missed one of the best debuts by a rising talent, Jim Cummings. The writer-director took home the Grand Jury Award at the 2018 SXSW Film Festival thanks to his performance as an angry, depressed, police officer dealing with loss and grief while trying to be a good father to his young daughter. It’s funny, it’s sad, and Cummings is amazing as the filmmaker tackles the very real issue, mental illness. My description may be a bit misleading; it’s not a heavy film but it does manage to penetratingly highlight its message while delivering plenty of laughs.
In a similar vein, Cummings plays sheriff’s deputy John Marshall, a recovering alcoholic with anger issues who is trying to man up and be the best leader to his fellow officers while trying to fill the shoes of his father Sheriff Hadley (Robert Forster) who is in the process of retiring. Marshall is impetuous, loud-mouthed, and coarse on the outside, but Cummings is proficient at giving us glimpses of his characters’ delicate persona; inside you’ll find a heart of gold.
What makes Cummings so likable is the fact that no matter how many bad things he does, his characters always acknowledge their mistakes and take responsibility for their actions. For example, Marshall attends AA meetings as he struggles to remain sober; He’s been in the program for six years and sober for three, so it’s touch and go. He yells at his father while on the job, yet it’s evident that he’s concerned about his ailing dad’s health (he has a heart condition), and then there’s Jenna (Chloe East), his teenage daughter who’s about to go off to college. They aren’t very close because Marshall keeps pushing her away, but we see that he’s just trying to protect her, maybe from himself.
The story is centered on a a rash of killings in a small, snow-covered, Utah town which have residents on high alert. A very good Riki Lindhome (“Knives Out”) plays Officer Julia Robson, the department’s voice of reason whose level head keeps John in check as he begins to spiral out of control.
The murders are happening during the full moon and there’s evidence left at the crime scene that suggests a wolf or animal may be responsible. At the same time, missing body parts seem to have been surgically removed so Marshall thinks serial killer while his staff begins to gravitate more towards a possible werewolf perpetrator. At a staff meeting, Marshall asserts, “There is no such things as werewolves” and “Our killer is a guy and I’m gonna find him and I’m gonna kill-“ pausing after realizing what he was about to say, “And we’re going to bring him to justice.”
Coalville, Utah with its snow-covered mountains provides an eye-catching backdrop captured by cinematographer Natalie Kingston who does a terrific job creating tension in the luminous night scenes; the glow of the taillights illuminating a hairy claw on the back windshield of a car, or the headlights capturing the falling snow while Officer Robson approaches a crime scene, are just two of the many vibrant images in the film.
“The Wolf of Snow Hollow” is an instant horror classic. Cummings is not ready to display his versatility as an actor as he broadens his ability to play troubled characters dealing with adversity in the worst possible way; he’s good at it for sure. The performances, laughs, and frights, make this the perfect film to cozy up with especially during the month of October.
(3 ½ stars)
Now playing in Houston at Alamo Drafthouse LaCenterra, in Austin at Alamo Drafthouse South Lamar, Alamo Drafthouse Lakeline, and Flix Brewhouse Round Rock. Also available On-Demand.
