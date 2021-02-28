Review
TOM & JERRY (2021)
Chloë Grace Moretz, Michael Peña, Jordan Bolger, Rob Delaney, Patsy Ferran, Pallavi Sharda, Colin Jost, Somi De Souza, Ken Jeong, Ajay Chhabra, Patrick Poletti
Directed by Tim Story
80 years after the MGM debut of Tom & Jerry, the beloved cat and mouse created by Hanna and Barbera return for a live-action/animation hybrid starring Chloë Grace Moretz and Michael Peña who interact with the 2-D animated characters under the roof of a luxurious NYC hotel. Laughs are few and far between but I’m probably not the film’s target demographic, although I’m not sure who is. The crash, bang, beat-each-other-up schtick T&J are known for works well within an 8-minute cartoon but in a 100-minute film, it gets old fast which may be why much of the film is focused on the live actors who play a bunch of bumbling grownups straight out of a John Hughes film.
If you’ve been wondering what the lifelong enemies have been up to, Tom has been sharpening his skills as a budding musician; He plays a mean keyboard. Jerry is in search of some new digs in The Big Apple. The two cross paths as the film opens in Central Park where Tom is earning a living as a busker. Jerry comes along and wants a piece of the action, so he decides to busk as a dancer. The rivalry amps up and mayhem breaks out leading to a wild chase through the park colliding with Chloë Grace Moretz, a delivery person named Kayla who loses her job after Tom crashes into her bike.
The setting moves to the Royal Gate Hotel run by Mr. Dubros (Rob Delaney) and his right-hand man, events manager Terence (Michael Peña). Jerry sees the 5-star hotel as his potential new home while Kayla sees it as a job opportunity. She’s underqualified for an immediate opening that coincides with a big celebrity wedding happening there that weekend (SNL’s Colin Jost and Pallavi Sharda play the famous couple), so she steals an applicant’s resume and lands the gig.
Moretz is charming and the best thing going for the live-action/hybrid. Peña hams it up so over the top that it becomes mind-numbing and soon the actors take over the film that becomes focused on the celebrity wedding not the two animated stars of the film. Almost every adult is portrayed as a clueless idiot straight from the John Hughes school of filmmaking including Ken Jeong as a goofy Michelin Star chef who doesn’t give Jerry the same respect that Remy received in “Ratatouille.” Kevin Costello’s script lacks witty adult humor which leaves kids as the film’s target so why are we focused on a celebrity wedding not the slapstick antics of Tom & Jerry?
The traditional animation (upgraded thanks to 3D CGI) looks good and there are a few funny bits (the animal-nado is quite amusing), and we get to see Spike the dog (voiced by Bobby Cannavale) in action, plus there’s a great cameo by Droopy dog who’s obviously a fan of “Silence of the Lambs.” Still, “Tom & Jerry” falls flat as the laughs fade and the movie becomes drab and dull. Also, I'm not sure if the duo's violent schtick holds up well in modern times and, I'm I the only one who thinks Jerry is a bully?
(2 stars)
Now showing in theaters and streaming on HBO Max
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.