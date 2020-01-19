Review:
UNDERWATER (2020)
Kristen Stewart, Vincent Cassel, Jessica Henwick, John Gallagher Jr., Mamoudou Athie, Gunner Wright, T.J. Miller
Directed by William Eubank
The most surprising thing about “Underwater” is that 20th Century Fox (now rebranded as 20th Century by new owners Disney) didn’t use the line “From the studio that brought you Alien” to promote this three-year-old film. But then again that may be overkill since this brazen deep-sea imitation of the Ridley Scott classic borrows so much from the 1979 film that it could be referred to as a reboot. Kristen Stewart functions in Ripley mode as a mechanical engineer battling the creatures of the deep with Vincent Cassel in the Dallas role as the captain of the undersea drilling rig positioned in the Mariana Trench.
William Eubank, who directed “The Signal” begins the underwater odyssey with a title sequence and opening that indicates his love for the “Alien” franchise. As the camera slowly moves through the dark corridors of the Kepler drilling station located almost seven miles under the Pacific the scene is reminiscent of the USCSS Nostromo coming alive in Scott’s classic. Composers Marco Beltrami and Brandon Roberts set the tone with a haunting score that eventually evolves into a synth-heavy arrangement of pounding beats, which I did enjoy.
Kristen Stewart plays Norah a mechanical engineer with a knack for bypassing computer circuits, a trait that will come in handy more than once. As she brushes her teeth in the desolate washroom, the eerie quiet is broken by small tremors that indicate something is wrong. Suddenly water comes crashing through the breached hull causing Norah to launch a frantic attempt to warn her coworkers by running down the vessel’s corridors yelling and banging on doors.
Eubank doesn’t waste any time getting the action started. People perish, a few survive, including the captain of the operation (Vincent Cassel) and a wisecracking T.J. Miller as Paul who carries around a stuffed rabbit as his security blanket. It’s neither funny nor cute just annoying.
With no escape pods the survivors have no choice but to don deep sea diving suits (which resemble the “Alien” spacesuits) and walk across the bottom of the ocean floor to a nearby outpost named Roebuck (and just like my local Sears it’s also shut down). Along the way the survivors encounter a fast-moving monster that resembles a cross between the creature from the black lagoon and Cronenberg’s “The Fly.”
Kristen Stewart and Vincent Cassel are a welcomed sight in a B-movie like this but unfortunately the talented duo can’t keep this underwater disaster from sinking. Eubank does a fine job of setting the atmosphere, but the CGI effects are so dark and murky that I get the impression there wasn’t enough money in the budget, so the director keeps his monsters in the shadows. Less is more to a point. “Jaws” and “Alien” teased us in the beginning and then frightened us with creatures worthy of nightmares. Practical effects would have been welcomed in Eubank’s film instead of dark, obscured CGI that leaves the viewer wondering if they just saw something that may have been inspired by the work of H.P. Lovecraft.
(2 stars)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.