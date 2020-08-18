Russell Crowe is known simply as “The Man” in the new action-suspense film “Unhinged” as the Academy Award-winning actor delivers a performance that’s evil personified. If your anxiety level isn’t already elevated because of the current pandemic, the first five minutes will take care of that. From there Derrick Borte’s unapologetic film takes road rage to “11” giving the audience thrilling car chases, brutal violence and one shocking moment after another. It’s not for the squeamish but guaranteed to keep you on the edge of your seat. Also, be prepared to add the phrase “courtesy tap” to your vocabulary.
The film opens in a suburban neighborhood on a rainy night. Russell Crowe sits in his pickup truck parked outside a home while popping pills, checking the time on his phone (4:03 a.m.), and finally removing his wedding band then tossing it in the back seat — he’s clearly having a psychotic episode. He steps out of the vehicle armed with a hammer and a can of gas then proceeds to do his best Jack Nicholson impersonation as he breaks down the door in what resembles a scene from “The Shining.” It may feel like you’re watching a horror film as he savagely murders the couple inside and then proceeds to burn down the home. Yes, you could say he’s become unhinged.
Cut to recently separated Rachel (Caren Pistorius) who is awakened in the morning by a phone call from her friend and lawyer Andy (Jimmi Simpson) — it’s not good news — her ex wants the house as part of the divorce settlement. She’s overslept and now is in a rush to get her son Kyle (Gabriel Bateman) to school on time. Rachel shares her home with her younger brother Fred (Austin P. McKenzie) and his girlfriend who are living there rent-free. So, as the hectic morning gets underway the local news reports on Crowe’s carnage, a double homicide and house burnt to the ground, with the prime suspect being the ex-husband who had a restraining order against him.
The action moves to the streets of New Orleans (where it was filmed) and here’s where Borte really kicks the tension into high gear putting the audience on the edge of their seats with some of the best car chase sequences we’ve seen in quite a while. It’s terror in the rearview mirror all over again as “Unhinged” becomes an updated version of Steven Spielberg’s 1971 classic “Duel” with Russell Crowe’s Ford truck in the role of the 1955 Peterbilt 281 while Rachel’s Volvo station wagon fills in for Dennis Weaver’s 1971 Plymouth Valiant. The Volvo adds to the film’s 90s vibe and once the cat and mouse chase begins you may feel like you’re watching “Mad Max.”
Prepare to add “courtesy tap” to your vocabulary. It’s the phrase Crowe uses before he unleashes hell on Earth for Rachel. The road rage begins after Rachel lays on the horn (three good, long blasts) after the truck in front of her doesn’t move when the light turns green. Of course, she doesn’t know the driver is a zoned-out Crowe who just committed a double murder. At the next light, he catches up with her and asks, “I don’t even get a courtesy tap first?” He then demonstrates with a couple of quick honks and adds “It’s light, it’s friendly like you’re trying to get somebody’s attention.” When Crowe asks, “Is a courtesy tap what you meant ma’am?” Rachel responds, “No it’s not!” and it's game on.
“Unhinged” is a nasty piece of pulp fiction with a few plot loopholes (like Crowe snagging Rachel’s iPhone out her car and replacing it with a flip phone) but most audiences will look past them thanks to the destructive mayhem taking place on-screen, a nice distraction. Crowe brings to life a villain without much of a backstory that’s worthy of some of the vilest characters we’ve seen on screen in the past.
South African-born New Zealand actress Pistorius is really good as Rachel who never turns into a bad-to-the-bone Charlize Theron-like hero. She’s no match for Crowe even when pushed over the limit time and time again but it’s an honest portrayal of an average soccer mom who makes one mistake after another. Strength may not be on her side, but she eventually begins to think like her antagonist.
Will “Unhinged” become the first big Hollywood film to draw people back into theaters? We’ll have to wait and see. It’s not for the squeamish or anyone having a hard time dealing with anxiety but Borte’s film also provides a form of release as we watch these characters deal with horrific situations. It’s the same feeling you get from watching a horror film. I’ll admit there were a few scenes that reminded me of “Halloween” with Crowe filling in for Michael Meyers while Pistorius became Jamie Lee Curtis on wheels.
(3 stars)
Opens Friday, August 21 in theaters including The Cole Theatre (Hallettsville), Santikos Mayan Place 14 (San Antonio), and a large number of theaters in Houston including Regal Edwards Greenway Grand Palace, Regal Houston Marq’E, Cinemark Tinseltown USA, and AMC Studio 30.
