URSULA VON RYDINGSVARD: INTO HER OWN (2020)
Documentary. Directed by Daniel Traub
In some of the greatest museums in the world, including New York’s Museum of Modern Art, the Art Institute of Chicago, and the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art, you’ll find artist Ursula Von Rydingsvard’s monumental sculptures. The new documentary by Daniel Traub explores the creative process behind the artist’s work while shedding a light on her personal history that includes life as a refugee and time spent in a German displaced persons camp during the Second World War.
Watching Von Rydingsvard draw cut lines on a piece of cedar while wearing a suit that resembles a scene from one of the “Alien” movies is a pretty dramatic moment for such a mundane task. Of course, composer Simon TaufiQue’s vivid score heightens the moment as the 57-minute documentary jumps straight into the development process.
Born in Poland in 1942, Von Rydingsvard’s life as an immigrant seems to be the genesis of her mammoth sculptures as artist Elka Krajewska explains, “she often goes back to her childhood, recalling the landscape."
Traub’s streamlined doc moves swiftly, throwing in details about the artist’s history while keeping the focus on her latest work. We learn that Von Rydingsvard’s parents were peasant farmers forced to work for the Nazis. After WWII, the family lived in a Displaced Persons camp in Germany run by the Allies where over 250,000 Jewish people spent the first part of their lives after the Holocaust.
Archival footage and photos are used while Von Rydingsvard describes her childhood as a refugee in the camp, “Everything was made with wood. The floors, the walls, the ceilings, the doors, the staircase going up, and it was made in a very rough rugged way.” Her fascination with the fibrous material led to a career as a sculptor and many impressive and beautiful works including the mammoth “Ona” (Polish for “She”), a 20-foot, tree-like, bronze sculpture that greats visitors to Brooklyn’s Barclays Center.
The film also includes interviews with Von Rydingsvard’s brother Staś and daughter Ursie who elaborate on Von Rydingsvard’s brutal father and the trauma of her first marriage. There were, however, plenty of silver linings throughout the family’s life that include growing up in a New York warehouse in Soho, which may have been cold in the winter but Ursie describes all the good times she and her friends had while skateboarding, roller skating, and partying in the big space.
“Into Her Own” is the CliffsNotes version of Ursula Von Rydingsvard’s life and influences. It’s fascinating to watch her create these wonderous towering sculptures made of wood and bronze and a piece for Princeton made from hand-pounded copper plates. Traub keeps the audience engrossed by just aiming his camera at his protagonist who gives us a behind the scenes look of her creative process.
(3 stars)
Opens virtually Friday June 5 in select theaters. Coming June 17 to The Museum of Fine Arts, Houston Virtual Cinema.
