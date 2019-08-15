How would you like to watch “Tombstone” with Doc “I'm your Huckleberry” Holliday himself, Val Kilmer? Or maybe you’d like to chill out with Iceman at a special screening of “Top Gun.” The actor will be in Austin at the end of the month to attend both screenings presented by Alamo Drafthouse, Rolling Roadshow & Austin Food & Wine Alliance. Personally, I’d like to hang with the Lizard King but then again, I’m partial to Kilmer’s performance in Oliver Stone’s 1991 film “The Doors.”
The Kilmer weekend begins with a screening of his 1993 western “Tombstone” with Kurt Russell, Sam Elliot, and Bill Paxton on Saturday, August 31 at J. Lorraine Ghost Town in Manor, Texas. The 4.5-acre outdoor 1800’s western town sports a saloon, grill, and it’s family-friendly with a giant maze, horseshoes, washers, darts, volleyball, human foozball, and a giant two-story outdoor movie screen. The grill is famous for $1.00 hot dogs and their signature Ghost Burger.
For the “Tombstone” screening an assortment of casino games will be set up in the saloon and cap guns will be available to take down the Red Sashes during the film. Doors open at 5:30pm and the movie starts around sunset. Tickets range from $50 - $150 with a limited amount of VIP tickets on sale for a Kilmer meet and greet.
On Sunday, September 1 Kilmer will host a special screening of the 1986 film “Top Gun” which also stars Tom Cruise, Kelly McGillis, Anthony Edwards, and Tom Skerritt. You can hang out with the ultimate wingman at Camp Mabry, 2200 W. 35th Street in Austin, where all sorts of pre-movie activities will be set up for your entertainment. Tickets range from $50 - $150 with a limited amount of VIP tickets on sale for a Kilmer meet and greet. Doors open at 5:30pm with the high-flying 80s classic starting at sunset.
For more information on either event or to purchase tickets go to the website https://rollingroadshow.com/
