In the late ’60s early ’70s, “Twilight Zone” creator Rod Serling moved from science fiction to horror with the anthology series “Night Gallery” on NBC. The show took place in a dimly lit art gallery where Serling would showcase a series of paintings that captured “a frozen moment of a nightmare.” Each macabre piece of art leads to a supernatural short story. Writer-director Dan Gilroy reunites with his “Nightcrawler” star Jake Gyllenhaal for the horror-comedy “Velvet Buzzsaw” which takes Serling’s concept and blends it with the hoity-toity Los Angeles art scene.
I’ll refrain from using the word “snooty” in my synopsis because the adjective describes every character in the satirical thriller.
Gyllenhaal plays art critic Morf Vandewalt (sounds like Harry Potter’s nemesis) who we see navigating the Miami Beach location of the Art Basel international exhibition run by hard-nosed gallery director Rhodora Haze (Rene Russo). Morf has the power to make or break an artist with his high-profile online column. His close relationship with Rhodora gives him access to recent acquisitions before they go public. Sounds peachy, right? Well as Morf puts it, “Critique is so limiting and emotionally draining.”
Tons of characters are introduced into the narrative as if Wes Anderson was behind the camera. Daveed Diggs (“Blindspotting”) plays an artist named Damrish, while the always entertaining John Malkovich, fresh from his appearance in “Bird Box,” plays an artist named Piers who is going through a creative slump.
Both painters become fascinated by the recently discovered paintings of an unknown artist named Vetril Dease. The haunting artwork by the recently departed recluse was discovered by Art Basel employee Josephina (Zawe Ashton) who lives in the same apartment building. According to the building superintendent, Vetril left instructions behind insisting that the artwork is destroyed, but before that can happen, Josephina sweeps it up and takes the paintings home.
Greed drives the plot as everyone who encounters the eerie art begins to see dollar signs. The Serling element kicks in as the mysterious artist’s past is revealed and the body count begins to rise. There are some gruesome effects that should please horror aficionados including a scene where a sculpture resembling the death sphere in “Phantasm” becomes a nice substitute for the wood chipper in “Fargo.”
Gilroy never goes full-fledged horror as the film’s tone stays within the realms of dark comedy, but with a cast that also includes Toni Collette as a buyer for a private collector and a very funny performance by Gyllenhaal, it’s worth a watch even though most of these characters would only be tolerable as a Facebook friend.
Joe Friar is a member of the Broadcast Film Critics Association (Los Angeles) and the Houston Film Critics Society. He co-founded the Victoria Film Society and reviews films for Hit Radio 104.7 and the Victoria Advocate.
