Plenty of good films are available to watch at home this weekend. Here are four new releases that I highly recommend. You can read full reviews on my Victoria Advocate blog at https://www.victoriaadvocate.com/users/profile/jfriar/
Boy’s State (Premieres on Apple TV+ Friday)
A political coming-of-age story, examining the health of American democracy through an unusual experiment: a thousand 17-year-old boys from across Texas gather together to build a representative government from the ground up. High-minded ideals collide with low-down dirty tricks as four boys of diverse backgrounds and political views navigate the challenges of organizing political parties, shaping consensus, and campaigning for the highest office at Texas Boys State — governor. The documentary was filmed in Austin at the Texas Capitol and follows Steven Garza (from Houston and current student at UT Austin), René Otero (from Chicago and current student at UT Austin), Ben Feinstein (from San Antonio and student at SMU), and Robert MacDougall (from Austin and currently enrolled as a Cadet at United States Military Academy at West Point) on their elaborate mock exercise: building their own state government. (3 ½ stars)
She Dies Tomorrow (In theaters and On Demand)
Fear is the mind-killer in writer-director Amy Seimetz’s “She Dies Tomorrow,” which reunites the actress and filmmaker with her “Sun Don’t Shine” star Kate Lyn Sheil. Blending elements of horror and comedy, the film is focused on a psychological contagion–paranoia, which begins with recovering alcoholic Amy (Sheil) who wakes up convinced that she only has 24 hours to live. Fearing a relapse, friend Jane (Jane Adams) pays Amy a visit only to leave with the same feeling that she too will die tomorrow. The seed has been planted, the terror grows, the invasion has begun. (3 stars)
Summerland (In theaters and On Demand)
Alice is a reclusive writer, resigned to a solitary life on the seaside cliffs of Southern England while World War II rages across the channel. When she opens her front door one day to find she’s to adopt a young London evacuee named Frank, she’s resistant. It’s not long, however, before the two realize they have more in common in their pasts than Alice had assumed. Gemma Arterton, Gugu Mbatha-Raw and Tom Courtenay star in this intensely emotional story of love’s endurance in trying times. (3 stars)
Jazz on a Summer’s Day (On Demand)
Filmed at the 1958 Newport Jazz Festival and directed by world-renowned photographer Bert Stern, “Jazz on a Summer’s Day” features intimate performances by an all-star line-up of musical legends including Louis Armstrong, Thelonius Monk, Gerry Mulligan, Anita O’Day, Chuck Berry and Dinah Washington, and closes with a beautiful rendition of “The Lord’s Prayer” by Mahalia Jackson at midnight to usher in Sunday morning. (4 stars)
