Wolfwalkers (2020)

Image courtesy of GKIDS

Review

WOLFWALKERS (2020)

Animated. Featuring the voices of Sean Bean, Honor Kneafsey, Eva Whittaker,

Simon McBurney, Tommy Tiernan, Maria Doyle Kennedy, Jon Kenny, John Morton

Directed by Tomm Moore and Ross Stewart

Following the wonderful animated films “The Secret of Kells” and “Song of the Sea,” the third film in the “Irish folklore” trilogy from Cartoon Saloon, the animation studio located in Kilkenny, Ireland, is a visually stunning fable about a magical tribe of wolfwalkers who have the ability to transform into the canines via astral projection. Set during the 17th-century, the film explores the close bond between a young girl and her father, a hunter who’s been ordered by the evil governing Lord to wipe out the wolf population.

Our fable begins in 1650 during the Parliamentary invasion of Ireland led by English general Oliver Cromwell whose disdain for the Irish and Catholics invoked fear across the country as he led with an iron fist; Voiced by the wonderful British actor Simon McBurney, the evil dictator insisted on being referred to as Lord Protector.

Sean Bean voices the role of widowed hunter Bill Goodfellowe (William seems more appropriate) who is tasked by Lord Protector to kill the wolves in the area to placate the citizens of Kilkenny who fear the beasts may attack them at night. Bill’s daughter Robyn (Honor Kneafsey) longs to follow in her father’s footsteps — she would much rather be in the woods with her trusty crossbow than in a classroom setting — especially since the young girl is bullied by her classmates, so, she sneaks out and secretly follows her father as he sets out on his mission.

When Robyn, dressed in a hooded black cape with her pet owl by her side, crosses paths with a wolf in the woods, her futile attempt to take out the wild beast is met with kindness. When she accidentally wounds her pet owl, the wolf transforms back into its human form Mebh (Eva Whittaker), a young girl or “wolfwalker,” who uses her magic to heal Robyn’s owl.

As rumors of the fabled creatures who can talk to wolves and use wild magic are murmured by the villagers, a furious Lord Protector steps up his campaign to rid the area of the wolves. Anyone mentioning wolfwalkers is placed in stocks, a fate that may befall Bill and his daughter unless he can end the reign of the mighty wolf pack.

The beautifully hand-drawn film from directors Tomm Moore and Ross Stewart is filled with vibrant colors and extraordinary detail. Cartoon Saloon is Ireland’s answer to Japan’s Studio Ghibli as it delivers ravishing 2-D animation backed by wonderful stories.

“Wolfwalkers” uses Ireland’s history as a setting for this magical tale filled with compassion, the love for animals, and a message that good people refuse to be ruled by fear. Yes, it’s timely.

(3 ½ stars)

Now showing in theaters including Cinemark 12 Victoria

Joe Friar is a member of the Critics Choice Association (Los Angeles) and the Houston Film Critics Society. A lifelong fan of cinema, he co-founded the Victoria Film Society, Frels Fright Fest, and is a Rotten Tomatoes approved critic. 

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Joe Friar is a member of the Critics Choice Association (Los Angeles) and the Houston Film Critics Society. A lifelong fan of cinema, he co-founded the Victoria Film Society, Frels Fright Fest, and is a Rotten Tomatoes approved critic.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In

To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.