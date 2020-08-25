There’s a lot riding on Charlie Plummer’s performance in the mental illness drama, “Words on Bathroom Walls.” The 21-year old actor who takes shyness to the next level has proven he can handle heavy roles, as in 2017’s “Lean on Pete.” Based on Julia Walton’s YA novel, the film can be challenging to absorb as the tone shifts by injecting lighthearted moments into an otherwise arduous situation–schizophrenia is no joke. But director Thor Freudenthal and screenwriter Nick Naveda give Plummer the tools he needs to make the film both poignant and entertaining. Expect another shining performance by Taylor Russell who was fantastic in Trey Edward Shults’ “Waves.”
Let’s face it. Plummer is perfect for this role which is great because the film is heavy on narration. He plays high school senior Adam who suffers from schizophrenia. His illness is represented by a deep frightening voice and black mist that appears whenever Adam encounters stressful situations. Then there are the three imaginary characters that seem as real to Adam as any of his classmates. The hallucinations are coping mechanisms that materialize in the form of happy go lucky Rebecca (AnnaSophia Robb), a teenage Tinker Bell filled with encouragement; the cigar-chomping, bat-wielding bouncer (Lobo Sebastian) who’s ready to 86 anyone giving Adam a hard time; and finally, Joaquin (Devon Bostick), a lecherous half-dressed companion with a one-track mind.
Adam dreams of becoming a chef and practices by making impressive dishes for his mom Beth (Molly Parker) and her live-in boyfriend Paul (Walton Goggins). But the chance of getting into culinary school seems impossible after Adam gets expelled for injuring a student while experiencing a psychotic episode in chemistry class.
As a last-ditch effort to salvage his senior year, Beth signs Adam up for a trial drug that’s supposed to help curb the voices and hallucinations, although the side effects are unknown. She also enrolls him in a Catholic school run by stern Sister Catherine (Beth Grant) who agrees to let Adam attend as long as he takes his medication and keeps his GPA up. Everyone agrees it would be best to keep Adam’s schizophrenia a secret from the rest of the students, so they won’t be alarmed.
Taylor Russell, the best part of Trey Edward Shults’ 2019 film “Waves,” shines bright as valedictorian Maya who befriends Adam in what feels like charity. She agrees to tutor him after school, he shows off his culinary skills, and you can guess what happens next. But both of them are harboring secrets from each other. Maya doesn’t know about Adam’s mental illness, the medication keeps it under wraps, but the side effects, which include a case of the shakes, start kicking in and so he decides to get off the meds. Maya is running a side hustle earning cash by doing rich kids’ homework–not exactly valedictorian behavior–but she’s also harboring a secret from Adam and the rest of her classmates.
Plummer narrates the film which includes scenes that make the audience his therapist, the actual shrink is never seen. Freudenthal does a great job of balancing mental health awareness with hurdles faced by most teens including the awkward romance, family issues, and in Adam’s case, the arrival of a new sibling and a new stepfather.
The film also tackles the subject of religion thanks to Adam’s sudden enrollment at the Catholic school. Andy Garcia has a good cameo as caring priest Father Patrick who doesn’t shrug off Adam after the teen declares that he’s agnostic. The scenes with Plummer and Garcia, in and out of the confessional, add to the lighthearted tone but come across as sincere thanks to the performances of both actors.
“Words on Bathroom Walls” tackles a subject that most people don’t want to talk about, mental health, in a manner that’s entertaining without diluting the message. Terrific performances and a soundtrack by The Chainsmokers make this a solid adaptation of Julia Walton’s novel. (3 stars)
