Review
YELLOW ROSE (2020)
Eva Noblezada, Dale Watson, Princess Punzalan, Lea Salonga, Gustavo Gómez, Libby Villari, Liam Booth, Sandy Avila
Directed by Diane Paragas
There are over 4 million Filipinos living in the United States and Texas is home to the third-largest population in the country with just over 200,000. Writer-director and University of Texas Alumna Diane Paragas explores the immigration theme in her new film “Yellow Rose” starring Tony Award nominee Eva Noblezada (“Miss Saigon”) as 17-year old Rose Garcia —a Filipina teen and aspiring country music singer — whose undocumented mom gets deported by ICE agents. Shot in Austin with local musician Dale Watson as himself, the film features a great soundtrack, plenty of heart, and unforgettable performances.
Rose fell in love with country music when she was a little girl. While most country-loving teens are listening to Florida Georgia Line and Kane Brown, she prefers spending time with the classics; Loretta Lynn, Johnny Cash, and Patsy Cline. She’s also a big fan of Austin-based artist Dale Watson whose Ameripolitan style of music blends traditional country with rockabilly and honky-tonk.
The setting, a small town outside of Austin, is where Rose and her widowed mom Priscilla (Princess Punzalan) live in a roadside motel. Priscilla, an undocumented immigrant, works as a maid and front desk clerk while Rose attends high school. The storyline reflects the upbringing of writer-director Diane Paragas who grew up in Lubbock, the only Filipino in her school, who shared a passion for music like the film’s protagonist Rose.
Elliot (Liam Booth) attends high school with Rose and works at the local music store where she buys strings for her battered guitar. He’s soft-spoken and she’s shy which makes for awkward conversations but Elliot has a crush on Rose and so he invites her on a date to see Dale Watson in Austin. That presents two problems; First, they are not old enough to get into a bar and second, Rose’s strict mother Priscilla (Princess Punzalan) would never allow it. Elliot, however, is a master at making fake I.D.s and so the teens hatch a plan to tell Rose’s mom that they are going to church instead of a concert (problem solved).
Quite a few Austin landmarks make it into the film including the true definition of a Texas honky-tonk, the legendary Broken Spoke on S. Lamar Blvd. That’s where Rose and Elliot end up catching the Dale Watson show. The two, drink beers, enjoy the concert, and Rose ends up meeting Watson as the Austin performer engages in a conversation about music with the aspiring singer before the show. Rose also hits it off with Jolene (Libby Villari) the owner of the bar, a friendship that will come in handy later in the story.
The teens return home late at night only to find the motel being raided by ICE agents. Priscilla and a few of the other undocumented works are arrested and hauled away while Rose barely eludes capture in the tense scene that captures the nightmare scenario that’s always in the back of many immigrants’ minds.
The talented cast may lead you to believe that Paragas toyed with the idea of turning “Yellow Rose” into a musical. Before making her feature film debut, Eva Noblezada played the lead role of Kim in the 2014 and 2017 revivals of “Miss Saigon” which earned her a Tony nomination, while renowned singer and actress Lea Salonga, who plays Rose’s estranged aunt Gail, also played Kim in “Miss Saigon” which earned her a Tony. Salonga also provided the singing voices for Jasmine in “Aladdin” and Fa Mulan in “Mulan.” She has a small cameo in “Yellow Rose” but unfortunately, we don’t get to hear her sing.
While her mom is waiting to get deported back to the Philippines, Rose gets a job waiting tables at the Broken Spoke. Paragas uses the immigration topic as an undercurrent to the narrative as Rose befriends Jose (Gustavo Gomez), an undocumented worker who washes dishes at the Broken Spoke.
Noblezada is terrific as Rose. Transitioning from the stage to the screen seems effortless for the 24-year old Filipino-Mexican American actress who delivers a moving performance. Of course, she sounds terrific when she’s singing on songs that include the soundtrack’s lead single “Square Pegs.” Christopher H. Knight provides the film’s haunting score.
The other terrific feature film debut comes from Austin-based musician Dale Watson who plays himself. The role may not be a stretch for the silver-haired singer-songwriter, but Watson’s restrained portrayal of himself is still electrifying to watch. He takes in Rose and becomes her mentor as she struggles with songwriting while worrying about her detained mother. Some of the film’s best scenes are the ones that feature Noblezada and Watson together.
‘Yellow Rose” manages to bring the plight of the undocumented worker to the forefront without forcing politics on the viewer. Still, it’s a timely topic especially after Trump’s zero-tolerance immigration enforcement policy separated families after being implemented in 2018. October is also Filipino American History Month, a great time to educate yourself on the culture while enjoying good country music set in the Live Music Capital of the World, Austin, Texas.
(4 stars)
Opens Friday, October 9 in theaters including Cinemark 12 Victoria.
