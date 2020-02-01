Review
ZOMBI CHILD (2020)
Louise Labèque, Wislanda Louimat, Katiana Milfort, Mackenson Bijou, Adilé David, Ninon François
Directed by Bertrand Bonello
Bertrand Bonello’s last feature “Nocturama” about a group of young terrorists referenced George A. Romero and John Carpenter yet it was by no means a horror film. With “Zombi Child” the classical musician-turned-director slowly infiltrates the genre with a story about Parisian boarding school student Fanny (Louise Labèque) who befriends new arrival Mélissa (Wislanda Louimat), a Haitian whose grandfather was reportedly zombified by voodoo and enslaved. Based on the real life of Clairvius Narcisse, who inspired Wes Craven’s “The Serpent and the Rainbow,” the film steps back from horror to shift its focus on colonialism and the power of love.
In 1985 ethnobotanist Wade Davis wrote the best-selling novel “The Serpent and the Rainbow” about his experience studying the zombies of Haiti particularly Clairvius Narcisse who was transformed into what we have come to know as the walking dead by a shaman or “bokor” using a powder derived from the neurotoxin carried by the pufferfish and other ingredients including the crushed bones of a fresh corpse. Craven’s 1988 film was loosely based on Davis’ novel. The names were changed, the horror was amped up, and the film fit nicely between Craven’s “A Nightmare on Elm Street 3: Dream Warriors” and “Shocker.”
Bonello doesn’t change Clairvius’ name, instead he uses the real character and backstory as part of a fictional narrative about a group of young girls attending a boarding school in Paris. Set in the present day, Mélissa (Wislanda Louimat) is the only black girl at the elite prep school founded by Napoléon whose dress code includes a red sash that makes the teenagers look like members of the Order of the Légion d’Honneur. Mélissa’s parents died in a devasting 2010 Haitian earthquake she survived with her aunt Katy (Katiana Milfort). The two emigrated to France where Mélissa was accepted into the Parisian school thanks to her late mother who received the Légion d’Honneur award for her service to the country.
Fanny (Louise Labèque) becomes fixated on Mélissa whom she believes is weird in a cool way, so she pushes her friends to accept her in their literary society. One night Mélissa reveals that her aunt is a mambo and when Fanny discovers that it means voodoo priestess she seeks out Aunt Katy behind Mélissa’s back to help her with an obsession she has over a boy who may or may not be real leading to a finale that brings the supernatural elements to the forefront complete with an appearance by spirit Baron Samedi (Néhémy Pierre-Dahomey), the most iconic loa of Haitian voodoo who pestered Roger Moore’s 007 in 1973’s “Live and Let Die.”
“Zombi Child” jumps between the present-day schoolgirls and the past, opening in 1962 as we watch Clairvius Narcisse become zombified and transformed into a slave forced to the work the fields. The jump in timelines also reflects a change in tone that never becomes jarring. The scenes in the present are bright and colorful while Clairvius’ storyline takes place in beautifully shot night settings illuminated by just enough natural light to expose the Haitian countryside.
When you think of zombies those flesh-eating walkers made famous on television and countless horror films come to mind. Bonello takes us back to the word’s origin where a zombie is a supernatural state and much more human than the creatures that grace the horror genre. Both Fanny and Clairvius are driven by love, one is ravished by the emotion while the other is set free.
(3 ½ stars)
