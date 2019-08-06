Ace local government reporter Morgan Theophil requested a copy of the scope of service that Victoria County says served as a contractor's guide after Hurricane Harvey damaged some of its buildings.
Theophil requested the document after some questioned the county's deference to this contractor and whether it spent money on work that was actually performed.
This is a document that Commissioner Gary Burns has said he has never seen. It is more than 300 pages, and the Victoria Advocate could sure use its readers' help analyzing it.
We realize our readers are a diverse bunch and may glean something from this document we do not. Maybe you work in construction or insurance. Maybe you're a math whiz.
Readers may also come up with questions our reporters have not yet thought to ask county officials.
Tell us what you think in the comments below, send us an email at deliverydesk@vicad.com or call 361-574-1222.
Click here to see all the documents the Advocate has obtained for this investigation and here to read our previous reporting.
We established this blog today to enlist our readers' help and give them insight into the arduous work that is being a watchdog for the public.
Together, we will make our community a better place. Thank you.!
