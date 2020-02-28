When people hear school kids might be in danger, they understandably panic.
First, they want to know their children are safe.
In the age of social media, rumors fly much faster than facts, but a newspaper must hold fast to the standard of relaying reliable information from an official source or eyewitnesses. That's what we did Monday after the dramatic arrest of a Victoria West High student in the school parking lot.
We first heard about the incident from people with secondhand knowledge, but we waited to report anything based on that. From there, we went to Victoria school district officials for confirmation. Their first statement understandably provided only brief information, saying a school resource officer had to brandish his weapon to stop a student.
We shared that first bit of information at VictoriaAdvocate.com to reassure the public that the incident was over without harm to anyone. As the school district and the Victoria County Sheriff's Office provided additional official information, we updated the online story several times before finishing the print version for Tuesday's edition.
A few readers questioned the first headline at VictoriaAdvocate.com that focused on the officer needing to pull his gun on the student. With our next update, our online headline was closer to the final print version: "West student accused of assaulting deputy." Some other readers complained we didn't post the news fast enough.
The first headline came straight from the contents of the brief school district statement. Although it was accurate, we updated the headline as more details were released to reflect fuller details of the incident.
This newspaper tradition of updating breaking news goes back to the days of the telegraph. Although an incident resolved safely and quickly at a Victoria high school hardly compares, the same standards amid similar time pressures applied during perhaps the most famous example of newspapers updating breaking news.
When President John F. Kennedy was shot on Nov. 22, 1963, in Dallas, the Associated Press raced to report the news via the fastest technology available at the time: the teletype machine.
The Atlantic magazine wrote a fascinating article on the 50th anniversary of Kennedy's death about the many times the AP updated the huge story via the teletype. The piece made me think about how a teletype machine was still clattering in the corner of the Topeka Capital-Journal when I started there as a cub reporter in 1982.
We were using computers by 1982 to type our stories, but this was more than a decade before the internet could speed transmission instantly to all. A teletype machine remained a fixture in the newsroom, as it was in 1963. The AP was under tremendous pressure to get the news of JFK's assassination out as fast as Walter Cronkite on TV, but the nonprofit news cooperative held to its standards.
Five New York City newspapers formed the AP in 1846 to share the costs of bringing back news of the Mexican War faster than the U.S. Post Office could. Coincidentally, that's the same year as the founding of the Victoria Advocate.
Newspapers or TV stations often can't report breaking news faster than Twitter or Facebook, but sticking to our standards will ensure consumers keep relying on trusted media sources.
