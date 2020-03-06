On a typical night, we might have 100 decisions, large and small, to make under tight deadline pressures before we send the newspaper to press.
On Election Night, the number balloons tenfold to at least 1,000 decisions. The only way we get the paper out to subscribers on time is to plan, plan, plan.
Through pre-election meetings, we mapped out our election front page and more. For Wednesday's paper, we designed the front page in advance down to the key detail of deciding the Victoria County sheriff's race would be our main package.
Because the race featured four candidates, we anticipated a runoff election and pre-designed the front page with a main image showing the candidate in the lead after early voting and a secondary photo showing the person in second place. Sounds good so far?
The catch is you can't plan for everything. Unfortunately, Victoria County election results came in much slower than in many previous years. As a result, we were scrambling to get even the results from early voting into our print edition. Printing and delivering thousands of papers, in about 60 miles in every direction around Victoria, takes hours after midnight every day.
A helpful trend, in terms of print deadlines, is the growth in early voting. With about half of the ballots being cast early, these results are a good indicator of the final tally. That is why we decided it was reasonable to position the photo of the early-voting leader, Dale Fowler, as the main image with the smaller picture above that being the second-highest vote-getter to that point, Justin Marr.
Dale Fowler leads narrowly for Victoria County sheriff in early votes with 2,664 votes or about 45.5% to Justin Marr's 2,448 or about 41.8%.— Victoria Advocate (@Vicadvocate) March 4, 2020
Final results did not arrive until after 1 a.m. Wednesday, leading County Judge Ben Zeller to call a special meeting Monday of the elections commission. The commission notice, issued Wednesday, said the purpose was to determine the cause of the "drastic delays" in reporting the results.
Fortunately, we now have VictoriaAdvocate.com/eedition. Our news team stayed until well after 1 a.m. to update our e-edition and website with the final Victoria County and regional results. Our e-edition, included in your subscription, also featured Election Night videos and a gallery of photos — of Marr, Fowler and many others.
The e-edition also reflected the final vote that showed Marr had overtaken Fowler and ended up as the top vote-getter. A few print readers complained the front page's larger photo of Fowler indicated our bias against Marr. The reality of deadline pressure is less intriguing.
Final vote tallies for Victoria County show Justin Marr leading with 45% to Dale Fowler's 42.1%. Both Republican sheriff's office candidates will head to a runoff election on May 26. There is no Democratic challenger.— Victoria Advocate (@Vicadvocate) March 4, 2020
Your Advocate has nothing to gain from favoring one candidate over another in our news coverage and a lot to lose. Our goal with election coverage is to bring you the news accurately, fairly and quickly.
We appreciate the passionate candidates and their supporters who care enough to try to make a difference in our community. Such people are the best newspaper readers, whether in print or online or both.
For all of you, we are catching our breath and starting to map out plans for the May 26 runoff election.
