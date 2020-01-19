We walked around Library Park, holding hands, eating Walrus Ice Cream cones and sharing our thoughts on politics, religion and children.
I knew I loved her and wanted to spend the rest of my life with her. Understandably, she took a little more convincing, but we were hopelessly in love within months of meeting in the winter of 1989. Two years later, we wed as a Colorado blizzard put on a show outside the picture windows.
That was 29 years ago today.
Somehow, she’s more beautiful than the day we married. There’s nothing as intoxicating as a new romance, but it pales in comparison with the deep love that flows from three decades of companionship, commitment and care. She has supported me during the best and worst of times and made possible a life far beyond what I ever had dreamt of before her.
She doesn’t like the husband joke I tell that I’d be dead without her, but she sure felt like a lifeline when we met. Such a stable and solid person, she always steered me in the right direction.
She did the same for our two children, giving them love and boundaries in just the right measure, allowing me to be the goofy dad who specialized in giving baths, playing ball and cheering from the stands.
We had some rocky times through the typical stresses of marriage, but she never wavered, never made me doubt her love. She supported my career in ways that weren’t entirely fair to her own.
When we married, I was six years older and farther along in my career, so she willingly moved to new cities when opportunities for me came along. Along the way, she had to reinvent herself from being a talented newspaper reporter and editor to being the talented senior director of marketing and communications she is today at the University of Houston-Victoria. In between, she was general manager/adviser at the University of Northern Colorado’s student newspaper and taught newswriting at two state universities.
Although I’ve spent a career working with incredibly dedicated journalists, no one can match her work ethic. She keeps going and going, regardless of the task before her.
When I would collapse onto the couch after a hard day of work, she would go into our study for six long years, working to earn her master’s around her full-time job.
She earned her advanced degree from UHV the year after our daughter and the year before our son graduated with bachelor’s degrees from the University of Texas.
I did much clapping and beaming during those three years.
We’re empty-nesters now, which brings its own set of challenges, such as deciding whether to replace worn-out carpet or go on an exotic trip. The carpet is winning this time, but she already has taken me on a magical ride.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.