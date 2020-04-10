Early Monday, a longtime reader left me a voice-mail complaining about the change we had announced that day regarding suspending the Monday print publication of the Victoria Advocate.
He didn't like it one bit.
We appreciate our readers' passion; after all, news and information are essential services, now more than ever during a pandemic. Even though almost all at the newspaper are working remotely because of COVID-19, your Advocate's staff has been racing to bring our community more news than ever.
It's this essential nature of a newspaper that I heard in the reader's voice when I finally could take enough of a breath to call him back late Monday. He wanted to be sure I knew how much this move was disrupting his life.
He starts every day with his Advocate at the breakfast table. Having it delivered Mondays via VictoriaAdvocate.com/eedition, he said, is not the same. He doesn't use a smartphone, tablet or computer.
I quickly acknowledged his objection and tried to explain we had to make hard business decisions because of how the pandemic had disrupted our local economy. This move allows us to keep reporting and distributing news around the clock seven days a week. As virtually every business is doing, we have to cut costs where we can.
Although the Advocate won't be printed Monday morning, our journalists are working harder than ever to get the news to our community — and readers are responding. Traffic to VictoriaAdvocate.com has surged. New subscriptions are growing, too.
At the same time, unfortunately, advertising revenue bottomed out suddenly and dramatically, as the pandemic forced many businesses to temporarily close or dramatically reduce hours of operations. Even in good times, the Monday print edition has not been a money-maker for a long time at any newspaper because advertisers prefer others days to promote their products.
During the recent surge in subscriptions, a high percentage of readers have chosen digital access only. As a business, we have to respond to the marketplace and go where most members of our audience are. We recognize that's unsettling for our loyal, older readers who love the printed format.
That is why we're keeping the same printed format and delivery the other six days of the week and why we've enhanced our digital replica edition, or e-edition. At VictoriaAdvocate.com/eedition, you'll find your newspaper packaged in the same way but with many online bonus features such as photo galleries, video and extra news coverage.
Our company also announced last week a matching grant program to help local businesses get back on their feet. We know they need to stay in touch with their customers, and we have the largest audiences in print, digital and social media in the Crossroads. Our grant program is a way to help the newspaper and our advertisers prosper.
A newspaper is only as strong as its community. Today, Victoria and the Crossroads are suffering.
Tomorrow is another day. This moment is testing our resolve like no other in my six decades on this earth, but we will rise again.
We will have to find many different ways to do that. We will have to be smarter than ever. We will have to work together more than ever.
I don't know today how we get there with more Texans filing for unemployment in the past four weeks than during all of 2019. But I do know we will. Victoria and Texas are filled with strong people. The United States is a beacon of light for the world.
That beacon shines bright in large part because of the First Amendment and the work journalists do. Founded in 1846, your Advocate is committed to serving our community for the next 174 years. Our shared success is as intertwined as the roots of a magnificent live oak tree in Old Victoria.
The loyal reader I talked with Monday seemed to already appreciate that. With a sigh, he accepted my explanation much more quickly than I anticipated or probably deserved.
"I'll have my son show me tonight how to use your e-edition on my phone," he said.
I thanked him from the bottom of my heart and encouraged him to let us know if we could help explain how our e-edition work. For my tired and aging eyes, I told him, the e-edition is easier to read than print because of the digital backlighting.
But it is different.
