When the Victoria Advocate joined the national Report for America program two years ago, we were excited but nervous.

We jumped at the chance to partner with Report for America, a new national service program that was placing journalists into local newsrooms to report on under-covered issues and communities.

But we had never before tried a fundraising campaign as prescribed by Report for America. The new national nonprofit wanted to encourage news organizations to also partner with their communities on behalf of local journalism.

We started by sending letters to prominent community members we thought might have the interest and ability to support the fledgling program. Before we had a chance to get too nervous, philanthropist Robert Hewitt Jr. called me. He wanted to know more.

We arranged a lunch meeting at Beijing Gardens, one of my favorite Victoria restaurants. Because co-owner Lin Liu knows me so well and has such an amazing memory, she immediately put in my "triple delight" regular order.

However, Hewitt said he never ate lunch and ordered only tea. It was awkward eating lunch in front of someone not also partaking, but Hewitt waved off my concern. He wanted to know more about Report for America and our plan to hire a reporter focused on local government reporting to allow us to explore in-depth the fallout of Hurricane Harvey.

By the end of my lunch, he decided he would write a personal check to cover the entire amount we were trying to raise that first year. He said he didn't want to go through any red tape of the O'Connor-Hewitt Foundation that he led and would handle this personally.

He emphasized he didn't want any credit or attention and wanted to be sure no one thought he was expecting any favors from Victoria Advocate news coverage. I highly respected his ethical stance, and we didn't report then on his anonymous generosity. He was true to his word and never asked for anything.

In June 2018, we hired reporter Ciara McCarthy, a standout candidate selected from more than 700 candidates from across the country. She had served as editor-in-chief of the Daily Northwestern, the respected student-run daily of Northwestern University, and worked at Patch.com in New York City.

She sold us on her desire to report for a community newspaper like the Advocate, and she's proven that in many ways since then. For her second year, she switched to reporting on rural public health. We had no idea then how prescient that beat switch would prove to be, as she has led our coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic.

By McCarthy's second year, unfortunately, Hewitt had fallen into poor health, so he and I couldn't connect again. The Advocate was able to find many other generous local donors to keep the program going, but Hewitt will always have our gratitude for stepping up so quickly.

With his personal wealth, Hewitt certainly didn't have to worry about local government or Victoria or any newspaper coverage, but he did deeply. We reported Sunday on some of the public causes he supported, such as the Leo J. Welder Center for Performing Arts, but who knows how many causes, large and small, he helped in Victoria? I share this story of Report for America now, after his recent death, as but one example.

We're excited to be soon announcing a new round with Report for America, this time focused on the Crossroads' rural communities. This is an uncertain time to be starting anything, but I savor the thought of others taking me up on lunch at Beijing Gardens.

Hewitt and the many others who have supported local journalism in Victoria reassure me. Although we mourn this tremendous loss, our community's spirit shines brightly.