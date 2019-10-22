Discover your moment.
Visit our new community events calendar at Discover361.com to learn what's happening in the Crossroads. The calendar also is made for you to share the moment.
Enter your group's event at Discover361.com this week for a chance to win two tickets to the Victoria Symphony concert at 7:30 p.m. Saturday in the Victoria Fine Arts Center. Everyone who submits an event this week will be eligible for the drawing, which will be held during the Victoria Advocate's daily news meeting live on our Facebook page.
Two winners will be selected. The two winners will need to pick up their tickets Friday afternoon at the Advocate's offices, 311 E. Constitution St.
