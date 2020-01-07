A former colleague, who was a tremendous artist, first got me seriously thinking about how much the space around us affects our work.
He mapped out an updated floor plan in our former newsroom that brought closer together people working in similar roles. Communication and collaboration improved. People talked more. Productivity increased.
We couldn’t do anything, though, about a building, more than seven decades old, that came from a time when natural light wasn’t an architectural consideration. I had one of the few windows in the newsroom, which otherwise resembled the Bat Cave. Other departments sprawled out into the cavern in a way that surely made sense in 1950 or ’60, but no longer reflected the way a 21st century newspaper needed to operate.
When we made the deal to move to the 12th floor of One O’Connor Plaza, we had the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity of designing our offices from a blank canvass. Our new landlord worked with us to take out and repaint walls on the 12th floor, reimagining a 2020 newspaper with an open-floor concept and the best views in town.
As people get off the elevator, they are immediately greeted by two glass doors welcoming them to a panoramic view of downtown Victoria and historic DeLeon Plaza immediately below. Our customer care team members sit behind a 28-foot wooden counter in front of windows that stretch impossibly near the top of a 14-foot ceiling. A perfect touch is the old “Victoria Advocate” letters, moved from the front of our former building at 311 E. Constitution St. and lovingly and expertly affixed to the counter by Richard Janecka of Sign Crafters.
Janecka was giddy when I first showed him the weathered letters and asked whether he could add this project to what he already was handling for us. He gushed about how they blended perfectly the old and the new, seemingly made, both in size and coloring, for the counter. The letters actually stood out better against the wooden counter than they did against the beige wall of our old building.
Could the Advocate leaders from decades ago envisioned this is where the letters ultimately belonged? I like to think so.
I beamed inwardly when I walked last week by a customer pausing in front of our counter. A customer care team member asked how she could help. After a moment, he said, “I’m just seeing how you all can get any work done with this view.” She responded, “You should see it at night.”
This exchange is exactly what we hope is repeated countless times in the coming years. Come enjoy the view and visit for a while. A good community newspaper enthusiastically welcomes people and shines a light on all that’s happening. Ultimately, it’s the people, not the building, who make this exchange happen, but our surroundings matter.
Victoria and the Crossroads look beautiful from our 360-degree perch, reminding me of what a wise newspaperman told us years ago about journalists needing to love their community. That doesn’t mean we should look through rose-colored glasses and never report the blemishes. Rather, it means newspapers should care deeply about what’s best for their community.
The view from the ground also feels perfect. A reader recently texted me a photo taken from south of Victoria’s historic courthouse and looking up to the Victoria Advocate sign glowing in the pre-dawn light at the top of One O’Connor.
He said he could see the Advocate sign for miles as he approached the city from the south and appreciated how it overlooks the courthouse and the powers that be. With the photo, he wrote, “We will never stop striving to do the right thing.”
Our new office reminds me more of The Daily Planet than the Bat Cave. Maybe we can place a big globe atop One O’Connor as a finishing touch for our 174-year fight for truth, justice and the American way.
A newspaper’s super power comes from the public. When the people unite, tremendous good is possible.
Look for details coming soon about our community open house to celebrate. But please don’t wait until then to visit and share the wonder of where we live.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.