We all know that holidays can be rocky, and ours was a real wheel buster, a series of highs and nose dives.
Chris and Katie, our daughter, came out from California. We had all eight grandkids, four kids and three in-laws together. Then Reese, age 6, started throwing up and had the flu (all while we were sharing condo with them, yikes).
We leave them on Monday a.m. and by 4 p.m. I am nauseated from head to toe. Bullseye. The germs had started picking off the weakest in the herd.
The week before Christmas, Bill started having bad pains in his intestines. Bill thinks he is a doctor and immediately diagnoses, but never lets facts get in the way of his epic illness.
Meanwhile, on the 23rd and 24th all the family (except Katie and Chris) come to Victoria. Everyone is well. Then the wheels fall off the bus.
Our plans were to fly out Dec. 26 and see family and friends in California. I call the airline to confirm, but there is no flight!
Next I call booking.com and lady from India informs me that I have no flight. I explain that I have confirmation from them and booked in early November. At this point the top of my head is ready to blow off. (I did not cuss or yell but it was a struggle.)
Calling other airlines two days before Christmas is a lesson in futility. Meanwhile, the TV is blowing up with pictures of acres of lost luggage and stranded travelers.
Stomach issues, cancelled flights, bad weather, lost luggage = Sign from God.
My oldest calls that 2-year-old Harper has fever and strep! This is the sweet germ incubator that I had been kissing and hugging a few hours earlier.
Long story short, we eat Christmas dinner at Dragon Palace and go to see "Avatar."
I feel perfect going into Cinemark and proceed to cough for three hours. By the time I leave, I am a mess and am up all night coughing and blowing my nose. My brains turned to mucus is all that I can think.
Emily, our youngest, immediately leaves, muttering something about “Typhoid Mary.”
By Tuesday, I was a full blown mess and called the doctor. I had to get swabbed (?) and doctor scheduled a televisit. What the heck! Doctors used to do house calls now we call it in?
We go through the drive through at Walgreens on Tuesday when it was 30 degrees and the wind was really blowing. Bill opens the window after a 30 minute wait in line and hands over my credit card which is immediately blown out of his grip.
He’s too close to the drive up window and instructs me, “Typhoid Mary,” to get out and get the card. Three cars are in back of us and probably dying laughing at watching the old lady look for the card.
I am yelling at Bill (Sorry, Christian in training) about an idiot in our family.
I know, I know. Right about then I would have told Santa where to put his fa la la la la.
Bill is insisting I just need to look down on the ground while the wind is whipping through. If looks could have killed, you would all be at a funeral right now.
He pays with another card and proceeds to get out and search. Am I the only one noticing gale-like winds blowing?
Credit card never found — Look for us on YouTube.
The lady at the credit card company got a big laugh out of it.
You will be happy to know that both germ incubators recovered quickly and running around while Grammy is coughing up a lung.
After having days inside sick, I come to the conclusion that someone is sticking pins in a doll with my face on it.
P.S. I wanted to mention that both my parents died on Dec. 23, 26 years apart. I told Bill that in 14 years I’ll be sleeping in a casket on the 23rd to make it easier on everyone.
Bah Humbug! I can hardly wait for Christmas 2023.