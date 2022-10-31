There are times when a storyline for a blog just drops in your lap. This is one of them.
This morning I was listening to the Bill Pozzi show when about 12 ½ minutes into the show, a disgusting parody was played by someone named Mike mocking Nancy Pelosi while visiting her husband at the hospital. I immediately turned off the radio, and I called the show to let Bill know how I felt.
As I hung up, I saw a person in the background making an obscene gesture towards me. The show is on Facebook live and on the Magic 95 radio and app from 6:15 a.m. until 7 a.m. The shows are archived, go see for yourself.
Just watching the comments and listening to the rhetoric, they did condemn the action, and wanted the maximum penalty imposed on the attacker, but didn’t leave it there.
The comments were even worse. They were mostly about victim shaming for not having a wall or security system.
One poster brought in the dangerous situation because of the southern border, even though the attacker was a white Trump supporter, according to his social media. One suggested that comic relief was a good thing.
I answered, “Next time someone gets killed, and they will, perhaps we should have a laughing party." One poster made a homophobic statement towards Paul Pelosi. Not once did anyone suggest that we tone down the rhetoric.
Lee Delagarza (the cohost) took exception that supposedly the attack on the Republican candidate for governor of New York, Lee Zeldin, was not taken as seriously. A classic whataboutism. David Jakubonis, a drunk veteran did attempt to assault Mr. Zeldin but was immediately stopped and arrested. He was sentenced to rehab. This is where we are today.
I don’t have any kinship with Paul Pelosi, but he was severely beaten just because he was in the house. After the attack on the capital, a lot of Republicans played down the shouts of “Hang Mike, Pence," and "Where is Nancy?”
Republican leadership in Washington have condemned the actions, but they’re still loads of violence called against Nancy Pelosi.
Remember Jan. 6, Gabby Giffords, Pizzagate and the shooting of the GOP legislators. Enough is enough.
I called Magic 95 to lodge my complaint at 361-575-9533 and suggest others do the same.
I never received a call back, but I suggested that that the show have a disclaimer like the RW show that follows. I don’t want them shut down; I believe in their free speech, but I also have the right to complain. I would not have lodged a complaint if I wasn’t lectured by Lee Delagarza for making comments that could get the show shut down. Not once did he police his own audience.
This year, there are 291 election deniers on the ballot in 48 of the 50 states. And they make up more than half of all Republicans running for congressional and state offices in the midterms. Some of these election deniers who will be secretary of state, having control of the election results. I’m not exaggerating one bit when I say that your vote will be the most important one you will ever cast. Trumpism and democracy is on the ballot.