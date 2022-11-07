I’m not in the business of making political predictions, but if I were, I would be in a world of hurt, because the polls are all over the place.
Republicans are not participating, and if they are they are they are giving the pollsters inaccurate information, according to the pundits.
Win, lose or draw, I’m sure the candidates on the Democratic side will accept the results.
I will not ever vote for an election or climate denier.
The election deniers like the ones who voted not to certify the election, even after the insurrection, will only seek to perfect the attempted coup. The election deniers do not believe in our system of government.
When they lost in 2020, they wanted the vice president to nullify the election results and allow Congress, where they had the advantage, to pick the president. The next option was the Supreme Court, where they also had an advantage.
Some election deniers are running for secretary of states, where they will have the power to certify the votes or, as they tried to do in Georgia, choose their own electors.
Think about that.
The Republicans still embraces a lot of climate deniers. I assume it’s because of money from Big Oil.
Why would anyone want to bring back dirty coal that releases a tremendous amount of CO2. Their campaign ads calls for more drilling, even though we only have 129 refineries, and many are down for scheduled maintenance.
I guess they are not aware that oil is sold on the open market.
Have you seen the increase in profits the oil companies are making?
What is the GOP going to do? Are they going to make the oil companies drill more because nothing is stopping them from drilling?
I’ve listened to a lot of Republicans leading up to these midterms, and they talk as if everything starts and stops with the federal government. It’s as if the private sector doesn’t exist. They tuned me out when I mentioned that corporate profits were up by 54%. It’s not like they want to set up a nonpartisan committee to work on inflation, because they have an attitude of “only I can fix it.”
Remember in 2008, both parties came together and Barack Obama and John McCain suspended their campaigns to work on the 2008 financial crisis? Those days are gone.
Your vote is important. Remember, when Georgia was red? You see what the conservative Supreme Court did with Roe v. Wade and what they’re probably going to do to affirmative action, even when the Republicans are out of power.
Right now the Republicans are saying “hold my beer, can you imagine what I can do with a GOP House and Senate.”
This country was founded on checks and balances.
Whatever happened to the caravan that was headed toward United States prior to the midterms? I can ask the same thing about the next pandemic Biden was supposed to have cooked up in time for the election.
I have never seen a political party that is totally consumed by conspiracy theories. Whenever I asked for proof, I’m told that the mainstream media won’t cover it. The current brand of Republicans not only don’t believe that Biden won the election, they think he’s a puppet with George Soros or someone else pulling the strings.
They are not that far apart from Alex Jones and QAnon.
If the Republicans win the House, Jim Jordan is the likely judicial committee leader. Can you imagine that fiasco?
I bet Marjorie Taylor Greene gets to be on a committee. That will be the price McCarthy will have to pay to get the vote of the far right Freedom Caucus. McCarthy is the same guy who said Trump was responsible for the insurrection and a few days later, after visiting Trump's Mar-a-Lago, came back with a new tune.
Inflation comes and goes, but democracy is something that will be hard to get back if we lose it.
After all, during this inflationary period, unemployment is low, wages are up, we just added 210,000 jobs, the stock market is up, corporate profits are up, but those in the middle are struggling.
As an old timer, I know the Democrats will never harm Social Security or Medicare because they are the Crown Jewels, right there with civil and voting rights. I’m thankful for the 8.7% raise to my Social Security. Thanks Biden.