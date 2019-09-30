ARRESTED
DeWitt County
- CUERO – A 31-year-old Cuero man by a sheriff’s deputy Aug. 30 on a warrant charging violation of probation in a manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance less than 1 gram case.
- CUERO – A 21-year-old Cuero man by a sheriff’s deputy Aug. 30 on a charge of burglary of a vehicle. He was arrested again the same day by Cuero police on charges of burglary of a vehicle and theft of firearm.
- CUERO – A 28-year-old Goliad man by a sheriff’s deputy Aug. 30 on a charge of continuous sexual abuse of a child under 14.
- CUERO – A 35-year-old Yorktown man by a sheriff’s deputy Aug. 30 on a charge of terroristic threat of a family member.
- CUERO – A 19-year-old Cuero man by Cuero police Aug. 31 on capias pro fines charging failure to appear, fined $361; failure to appear, fined $386; no driver’s license, fined $241.10; no driver’s license, fined $316.10; no motor vehicle liability insurance, fined $341.10; possession of drug paraphernalia, fined $691; and no driver’s license, fined $391.10.
- CUERO – A 26-year-old Yoakum man by Yoakum police Aug. 31 on a warrant charging a motion to revoke probation in a burglary of a building case.
- CUERO – A 37-year-old Yorktown man by a Texas Department of Public Safety trooper Aug. 31 on warrants charging tampering with physical evidence and possession of a controlled substance between 1 and 4 grams.
- CUERO – A 46-year-old Cuero man by Cuero police Aug. 31 on charges of assault causing bodily injury to a family member, resisting arrest or transport, criminal mischief between $100 and $750 and interfering with emergency request for assistance.
- CUERO – A 22-year-old Cuero woman by Cuero police Aug. 31 on charges of engaging in organized criminal activity and theft of property between $100 and $750 and capias pro fines charging child not secured by seat belt, fined $249.10, and passenger not wearing seat belt, fined $224.10.
- CUERO – A 27-year-old Cuero woman by a trooper Sept. 1 on a charge of failure to identify giving false or fictitious information.
- CUERO – A 39-year-old Shiner man by a trooper Sept. 2 on a charge of driving while intoxicated third or more offense.
