Electronics totaling more than $4,000 were reported stolen from a burglarized Victoria home Thursday, according to police records.
From the home, an Apple watch, AirPods, a massager, PlayStation 4 and controllers, HP printer, projector, desktop computer, 55-inch TV and an iPad were reported stolen. The items were valued at a total of $4,478.
The thefts were reported at a home on North John Stockbauer Drive.
ARRESTED
VICTORIA — A 32-year-old Victoria man by deputies May 13 on an in-state warrant charging him with violation of parole.
VICTORIA — A 33-year-old Freeport man by deputies May 13 on suspicion of possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces, manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance 4-200 grams, manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance 4-400 grams and two counts of manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance less than 28 grams.
VICTORIA — A 40-year-old Victoria man by officers May 13 on suspicion of a Class C misdemeanor and assault causing bodily injury to a family member.
VICTORIA — A 33-year-old Victoria man by officers May 13 on suspicion of assault causing bodily injury to a family member.
VICTORIA — A 21-year-old Rio Grande City man by deputies May 13 on warrants charging him with violation of probation in two theft of property $100-$750 cases.
VICTORIA — A 58-year-old Corpus Christi man by deputies May 13 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in a possession of marijuana 50 pounds to 2,000 pounds case.
VICTORIA — A 23-year-old Victoria man by officers May 13 on suspicion of assault causing serious bodily injury to a family member.
VICTORIA — A 29-year-old Jones Creek woman by deputies May 13 on possession of marijuana 4 ounces to 5 pounds, suspicion of manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance 4-200 grams, manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance 4-400 grams and two counts of manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance less than 28 grams.
VICTORIA — A 50-year-old Victoria woman by deputies May 13 on a warrant charging her with injury to a child, elderly or disabled person with intentional bodily injury.
VICTORIA — A 51-year-old Victoria woman by deputies May 13 on warrants charging her with theft of property more than $300K, theft of property $150K-$300K, misappropriation of fiduciary or financial property more than $300K, misappropriation of fiduciary or financial property $150K-$300K, theft of property $2,500-$30K and misappropriation of fiduciary or financial property $2,500-$30K.
VICTORIA — A 40-year-old Victoria man by officers May 13 on suspicion of violation of a bond or protective order.
VICTORIA — A 47-year-old Houston man by officers May 13 on warrants charging him with surety off bond in a manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance 1-4 grams and manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance 4-200 grams cases.
VICTORIA — A 59-year-old Victoria man by deputies May 14 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated, third or more offense.
