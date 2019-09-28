VICTORIA COUNTY
VICTORIA – A 28-year-old Victoria woman by officers on Sept. 24 on suspicion of prostitution.
VICTORIA – An 18-year-old Victoria man by officers on Sept. 24 on suspicion of criminal trespass.
VICTORIA – An 18-year-old Victoria man by officers on Sept. 24 on suspicion of criminal mischief between $100-$750.
VICTORIA – A 32-year-old Yorktown man by officers on Sept. 24 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
VICTORIA – A 23-year-old Bloomington man by officers on Sept. 24 on suspicion of possession of marijuana less than 1 gram.
VICTORIA – A 27-year-old Victoria man by officers on Sept. 24 on a warrant charging violation of parole.
VICTORIA – A 29-year-old Victoria woman by officers on Sept. 24 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
VICTORIA – A 26-year-old Victoria woman by officers on Sept. 24 on suspicion of promotion of prostitution.
VICTORIA – A 32-year-old Corpus Christi man by officers on Sept. 24 on suspicion of assault causing injury to a family member and a warrant charging failure to appear.
VICTORIA – A 23-year-old Victoria man by officers on Sept. 24 on suspicion of possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces.
VICTORIA – A 42-year-old Victoria woman by officers on Sept. 25 on suspicion of a Class C misdemeanor.
VICTORIA – A 27-year-old Victoria man by officers on Sept. 25 on suspicion of manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance between 4-400 grams.
VICTORIA – A 29-year-old Victoria man by officers on Sept. 25 on suspicion of manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance less than 4 grams.
VICTORIA – A 31-year-old Yoakum man by officers on Sept. 25 on suspicion of giving false information and suspicion of a Class C misdemeanor.
VICTORIA – A 27-year-old Victoria man by officers on Sept. 25 manufacturing or delivering a controlled substance between 4-400 grams.
VICTORIA – A 33-year-old Victoria woman by officers on Sept. 25 by officers on a bond forfeiture warrant charging violation of probation in a theft of property between $750-$2,500 case and a Calhoun County warrant charging her with bail jumping and failure to appear.
VICTORIA – A 46-year-old Victoria woman by officers on Sept. 25 by officers on suspicion of a Class C misdemeanor.
VICTORIA – A 37-year-old Victoria man by officers on Sept. 25 on surety off bond warrants charging unlawfully carrying a weapon and possession of a controlled substance of less than 1 gram.
VICTORIA – A 36-year-old Victoria man by officers on Sept. 25 on two warrants charging Class C misdemeanors.
VICTORIA – A 50-year-old Victoria man by officers on Sept. 25 on a warrant charging violation of parole.
VICTORIA – A 23-year-old Donna woman by officers on Sept. 25 on three warrants charging her with Class C misdemeanors.
VICTORIA – A 55-year-old Victoria man by officers on Sept. 25 on a warrant charging violation of parole.
VICTORIA – A 35-year-old Victoria man by officers on Sept. 25 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in a burglary from a building case.
VICTORIA – A 19-year-old Victoria woman by officers on Sept. 25 on two warrants charging her with Class C misdemeanors.
VICTORIA – A 25-year-old Victoria man by officers on Sept. 25 on a warrant charging violation of parole.
VICTORIA – A 19-year-old Victoria man by officers on Sept. 25 on suspicion of credit or debit card abuse and theft of property between $100-$750.
VICTORIA – A 57-year-old Victoria man by officers on Sept. 26 on a bond forfeiture warrant charging driving with a revoked license with previous convictions and suspension without final resolution and a warrant charging him with bail jumping and failing to appear.
VICTORIA – A 31-year-old Victoria woman by officers on Sept. 26 on a bond forfeiture warrant charging her with a Class C misdemeanor.
VICTORIA – A 34-year-old Victoria man by officers on Sept. 26 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated with a child under 15 years of age and two Class C misdemeanors.
VICTORIA – A 23-year-old Victoria woman by officers on Sept. 26 on suspicion of a Class C misdemeanor.
VICTORIA – A 21-year-old Victoria woman by officers on Sept. 26 on contract inmate warrant.
VICTORIA – A 21-year-old Victoria woman by officers on Sept. 26 on suspicion of a Class C misdemeanors and resisting arrest and a warrant charging her with a Class C misdemeanor.
VICTORIA – A 28-year-old Victoria man by officers on Sept. 26 on suspicion of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
VICTORIA – A 19-year-old Victoria man by officers on Sept. 26 on suspicion of a Class C misdemeanor and unlawfully carrying a weapon.
VICTORIA – A 36-year-old Victoria man by officers on Sept. 26 on suspicion of a Class C misdemeanor.
VICTORIA – A 21-year-old Victoria man by officers on Sept. 26 on a warrant charging unlawfully carrying a weapon.
VICTORIA – A 27-year-old Oxnard, Calif. woman by officers on Sept. 26 on contract inmate warrant.
VICTORIA – A 20-year-old Victoria man by officers on Sept. 26 on suspicion of unlawfully carrying a weapon and possession of marijuana of less than 2 ounces.
VICTORIA – A 28-year-old Corpus Christi woman by officers on Sept. 26 on a contract inmate warrant.
VICTORIA – A 39-year-old Victoria man by officers on Sept. 26 on six warrants charging him with Class C misdemeanors and a warrant charging him with theft of property between $750-$2,500.
VICTORIA – A 38-year-old Victoria man by officers on Sept. 26 on suspicion of manufacturing or delivering a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
VICTORIA – A 38-year-old Victoria woman by officers on Sept. 26 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance of more than 1 gram and less than 4 grams.
VICTORIA – A 40-year-old Victoria man by officers on Sept. 26 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance of less than 1 gram.
VICTORIA – A 36-year-old Victoria man by police Sept. 26 on suspicion of injury to a child, elderly individual or disabled individual.
VICTORIA – A 57-year-old Victoria man by police Sept. 26 on a bond forfeiture warrant and a warrant charging him with bail jumping and failure to appear.
VICTORIA – A 34-year-old Victoria man by police Sept. 26 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated with a child under 15 years old and two misdemeanors.
VICTORIA – A 23-year-old Victoria man by officers Sept. 26 on suspicion of a misdemeanor.
VICTORIA – A 28-year-old Victoria man by officers Sept. 26 on suspicion of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
VICTORIA – A 19-year-old Victoria man by officers Sept. 26 on suspicion of unlawfully carrying a deadly weapon and a misdemeanor.
VICTORIA – A 20-year-old Victoria man by officers Sept. 26 on suspicion of burglary of a vehicle.
VICTORIA – A 20-year-old Victoria man by officers Sept. 26 on suspicion of unlawfully carrying a weapon and possession of marijuana, less than 2 ounces.
VICTORIA – A 20-year-old Victoria woman by officers Sept. 26 on suspicion of fraud and theft of property between $100-$750.
VICTORIA – A 41-year-old Victoria woman by officers Sept. 26 on suspicion of a fraud charge and theft of property between $100-$750, and on a warrant charging her with a misdemeanor.
VICTORIA – A 40-year-old Victoria man by officers Sept. 26 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
VICTORIA – A 25-year-old Refugio man by officers Sept. 26 on a warrant charging contempt of court in a child support case.
VICTORIA – A 35-year-old Victoria man by officers Sept. 27 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
VICTORIA – A 17-year-old Victoria boy by officers Sept. 27 on suspicion of possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces.
VICTORIA – A 24-year-old Placedo man by officers Sept. 27 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
VICTORIA – A 50-year-old Victoria man by officers Sept. 27 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
VICTORIA – A 30-year-old Bloomington man by police Sept. 27 on suspicion of a misdemeanor.
VICTORIA – A 20-year-old Vanderbilt man by officers Sept. 27 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
VICTORIA – A 20-year-old Port Lavaca woman by officers Sept. 27 on two warrants charging her with two class C misdemeanors.
ASSAULTED
VICTORIA – A 34-year-old Victoria woman reported she was assaulted and injured by a family member in the 300 block of Memorial Drive on Sept. 22.
VICTORIA –A 35-year-old Port Lavaca woman reported she was assaulted and injured by a family member 3800 block of Old Port Lavaca Road on Sept. 20.
VICTORIA –A public servant reported she was assaulted in a correctional facility on Sept. 21.
VICTORIA –A 43-year-old Victoria woman reported she was assaulted and injured by a family member in the 100 block of Golden Eye Loop on Sept. 21.
VICTORIA –A 49-year-old Victoria woman reported she was assaulted and injured when the offender sprayed flammable liquid in her eyes on Sept. 23 manufacturing or delivering of a controlled substance between 4-400 grams.
STOLEN
VICTORIA –A QFX Bluetooth speaker valued at $200 from a home in the 7300 block of SH 185 on Sept. 21.
VICTORIA –Two $10 lottery tickets valued at $20 from the 100 block of Glass Street on Sept. 18.
VICTORIA – A pack of Kool Blue cigarettes valued at $6.45 from a vehicle in a parking lot in the 500-block of East San Antonio Street on Sept. 23.
DAMAGED
VICTORIA –A barbed wire fence valued at $150 at a home in the 13000 block of U.S. 87 North on Sept. 20.
CUERO – A 32-year-old Yoakum man by Yoakum police Aug. 21 on a charge of assault family violence.
CUERO – A 58-year-old Yorktown woman by a DeWitt County Sheriff’s Office deputy Aug. 23 on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
CUERO – A 27-year-old Cuero woman by Cuero police Aug. 23 on charges of possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces and hindering apprehension or prosecution of a known felon.
CUERO – A 37-year-old Cuero man by a sheriff’s deputy Aug. 23 on charges of speeding 11-15 mph over the posted limit, fined $269.50; possession of drug paraphernalia, fined $423.40; failure to appear in a speeding case, fined $620.10; and failure to appear in a possession of drug paraphernalia case, fined $620.10.
CUERO – A 23-year-old Cuero man by a sheriff’s deputy Aug. 23 on charges of hindering apprehension or prosecution by a known felon, and possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces.
CUERO – A 29-year-old Cuero man by Cuero police Aug. 23 on charges of driving while license invalid with previous convictions, driving while intoxicated, second offense, possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces, obstruction or retaliation, evading arrest or detention with a vehicle and a warrant charging violation of parole.
CUERO – A 33-year-old Cuero woman by a sheriff’s deputy Aug. 23 on a charge of no liability insurance, first offense, fined $643.50.
CUERO – A 27-year-old Luling man by Cuero police Aug. 23 on a charge of reckless driving.
CUERO – A 24-year-old Shiner man by Yoakum police Aug. 24 on charges of assault of a family member by impeding breathing, and burglary of a habitation with intent to commit other felony.
CUERO – An 18-year-old Cuero man by Cuero police Aug. 24 on a charge of criminal mischief between $100-$750.
CUERO – A 56-year-old Cuero man by Cuero police Aug. 24 on a warrant charging violation of parole.
CUERO – A 21-year-old Cuero man by Cuero police Aug. 26 on charges of possession of a controlled substance between 4-200 grams and criminal trespass.
CUERO – A 21-year-old Cuero man by Cuero police Aug. 27 on five charges of burglary of a motor vehicle, and theft of a firearm.
CUERO – A 37-year-old San Antonio man by a sheriff’s deputy Aug. 27 on a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia, fine $419; and possession of a controlled substance between 1-4 grams.
CUERO – An 18-year-old Cuero man by a sheriff’s deputy Aug. 28 on a charge of harboring a runaway child.
CUERO – A 33-year-old Cuero woman by Cuero police Aug. 28 on charges of failure to appear in a possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram case, and failure to appear in a possession of a controlled substance less than 28 grams.
CUERO – CUERO – A 35-year-old Cuero woman by a sheriff’s deputy Aug. 28 on charges of manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of a firearm.
CUERO – A 26-year-old Cuero man by a sheriff’s deputy Aug. 28 on a charge of no driver’s license, fined $293.80.
CUERO – A 21-year-old Cuero man by a sheriff’s deputy Aug. 28 on a Victoria County warrant charging bail jumping and failure to appear.
CUERO – A 39-year-old Cuero man by a sheriff’s deputy Aug. 28 on a charge of driving while license invalid.
CUERO – A 38-year-old Brownsville man by a sheriff’s deputy Aug. 30 on a warrant charging motion to revoke probation in an unauthorized use of a motor vehicle case.
CUERO – A 22-year-old Cuero man by a sheriff’s deputy Aug. 30 on a warrant charging violation of probation in an evading arrest or detention with a vehicle.
CUERO – A 25-year-old Yorktown man by a sheriff’s deputy Aug. 30 on a charge of injury to a child.
CUERO – A 31-year-old Cuero man by a sheriff’s deputy Aug. 30 on a warrant charging violation of probation in a manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
CUERO – A 21-year-old Cuero man by a sheriff’s deputy Aug. 30 on a charge of burglary of a vehicle. He was arrested again the same day by Cuero police on charges of burglary of a vehicle and theft of firearm.
CUERO – A 28-year-old Goliad man by a sheriff’s deputy Aug. 30 on a charge of sexual abuse of child continuous act with a victim under 14.
CUERO – A 35-year-old Yorktown man by a sheriff’s deputy Aug. 30 on a charge of terroristic threat of a family member.
CUERO – A 19-year-old Cuero man by Cuero police Aug. 31 on capias pro fines charging failure to appear, fined $361; failure to appear, fined $386; no driver’s license, fined $241.10; no driver’s license, fined $316.10, no motor vehicle liability insurance, fined $341.10; possession of drug paraphernalia, fined $691; no driver’s license, fined $391.10.
CUERO – A 26-year-old Yoakum man by Yoakum police Aug. 31 on a warrant charging a motion to revoke probation in a burglary of a building case.
CUERO – A 37-year-old Yorktown man by a Texas Department of public Safety trooper Aug. 31 on warrants charging tampering with physical evidence and possession of controlled substance between 1-4 grams.
CUERO – A 46-year-old Cuero man by Cuero police Aug. 31 on charges of assault causing bodily injury to a family member, resisting arrest or transport, criminal mischief between $100-$750, and interfere with emergency request for assistance.
CUERO – A 22-year-old Cuero woman by Cuero police Aug. 31 on charges of engaging in organized criminal activity and theft of property between $100-$750, and capias pro fines charging child not secured by seat belt, fined $249.10 and no seat belt by passenger, fined $224.10.
CUERO – A 27-year-old Cuero woman by a trooper Sept. 1 on a charge of failure to identify giving false or fictitious information.
CUERO – A 39-year-old Shiner man by a trooper Sept. 2 on a charge of driving while intoxicated third or more offense.
CUERO – A 34-year-old Yoakum man by Yoakum police Sept. 3 on warrants charging violation of probation in a stalking case, a Gonzales County warrant charging failure to appear in a publish or threat to publish intimate visual material, and charges of evading arrest or detention with previous convictions, evading arrest or detention with vehicle, abandon or endanger child, criminal negligence.
CUERO – A 39-year-old Cuero man by a sheriff’s deputy Sept. 4 on a warrant charging violation of probation in a manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance between 1-4 grams.
CUERO – A 19-year-old Alton man by a sheriff’s deputy Sept. 4 on a Hidalgo County warrant charging failure to appear in a possession of marijuana case.
CUERO – A 47-year-old San Antonio man by a trooper Sept. 5 on two Bexar County warrants charging assault causing bodily injury to a family member.
CUERO – A 24-year-old Cuero woman by Cuero police Sept. 5 on a warrant charging violation of probation in a possession of a controlled substance case.
CUERO – A 44-year-old San Antonio man by a sheriff’s deputy Sept. 5 on a charge of driving while intoxicated third or more offense.
CUERO – A 38-year-old Cuero man by a sheriff’s deputy Sept. 5 on a warrant charging violation of probation in a forgery of financial instrument case and a charge of criminal mischief between $100-$750.
CUERO – An 18-year-old Mission man by a sheriff’s deputy Sept. 5 on a Hidalgo County warrant charging failure to appear in a possession of marijuana case.
CUERO – A 40 year -old Yoakum man by Yoakum police Sept. 6 on a charge of criminal trespass and possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
CUERO – A 33-year-old Yoakum woman by Yoakum police Sept. 9 on a charge of criminal trespass.
CUERO – A 43-year-old Yorktown woman by a sheriff’s deputy Sept. 13 on a warrant charging violation of probation in a forgery of a financial instrument case.
CUERO – A 32-yeAr-old Cuero woman by a sheriff’s deputy Sept. 13 on a Victoria County warrant charging violation of probation in a possession of a prohibited substance or item in a correctional facility.
CUERO – A 47-year-old Cuero man by Cuero police Sept. 13 on a Wilson County warrant charging possession of a controlled substance between 1-4 grams.
CUERO – A 50-year-old Cuero woman by Cuero police Sept. 13 on a Wilson County warrant charging possession of a controlled substance between 1-4 grams.
CUERO – A 29-year-old Cuero man by a sheriff’s deputy Sept. 13 on a warrant charging motion to revoke probation in an evading arrest or detention with vehicle and repeat offender case.
CUERO – A 47-year-old Yorktown man by a sheriff’s deputy Sept. 13 on a charge of public intoxication, fined $500.
CUERO – A 41-year-old Cuero man by a sheriff’s deputy Sept. 14 on a charge of public intoxication, fined $200.
CUERO – A 34-year-old Allen man by a state trooper Sept. 16 on charges of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram, possession of a dangerous drug, and possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces.
CUERO – A 30-year-old Cuero man by Cuero police Sept. 17 on charges of no driver’s license; failure to appear; failure to display driver’s license, fined $293.80; and possession of drug paraphernalia, fined $609.70.
CUERO – A 36-year-old Yorktown man by a sheriff’s deputy Sept. 18 on capias pro fines charging driving while license invalid, fined $342; speeding 11-15 mph above limit, fined $341; failure to appear in court, fined $492.
CUERO – A 54-year-old Cuero man by Cuero police Sept. 18 on a warrant charging violation of city ordinance- prohibited conditions.
CUERO – A 24-year-old La Vernia woman by a sheriff’s deputy Sept. 18 on a capias pro fine charging failure to maintain financial responsibility, fined $478.
CUERO – A 29-year-old Cuero man by a state trooper Sept. 18 on a charge of possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces.
CUERO – A 24-year-old Yorktown man by a sheriff’s deputy Sept. 20 on a capias pro fine charging failure to appear; fined $875.80,
CUERO – A 52-year-old Yoakum man by a sheriff’s deputy Sept. 20 on a charge of theft of property between $2,500-$30,000.
CUERO – A 17-year-old Cuero man by a sheriff’s deputy Sept. 20 on charges of burglary of a habitation and burglary of a vehicle.
CUERO – A 30-year-old Cuero woman by a state trooper Sept. 20 on charges of possession of controlled substance less than 1 gram, possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces, and possession of a dangerous drug.
CUERO – A 31-year-old Cuero man by a state trooper Sept. 20 on possession of a controlled substance between 1-4 grams, possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces, and no driver’s license, fined $196.
CUERO – A 17-year-old Cuero man by Cuero police Sept. 20 on charges of sexual assault and theft of firearm.
CUERO – A 36-year-old Yorktown man by a sheriff’s deputy Sept. 21 on a warrant charging violation of bond conditions.
CUERO – A 38-year-old Cuero man by a sheriff’s deputy Sept. 21 on charges of driving while license invalid, fined $447.20; no or expired auto registration, fined $380.90; failure to maintain financial responsibility, fined $686.40; and display of fictitious license plate, fined $319.80.
CUERO – A 60-year-old Yoakum man by Yoakum police Sept. 21 on a charge of driving while intoxicated.
CUERO – 24-year-old Cuero man by Cuero police Sept. 22 on a charge of criminal mischief between $100-$750.
CUERO – A 20-year-old Cuero woman by a sheriff’s deputy Sept. 22 on charges of possession of a controlled substance in a drug-free zone, and by Cuero police on two charges of theft of property.
CUERO – A 31-year-old Yoakum man by Yoakum police Sept. 22 on a charge of criminal mischief between $100-$750.
CUERO – A 38-year-old Cuero man by Cuero police Sept. 23 on charges of evading arrest, public intoxication, capias pro fine charging public intoxication, fined $691; and capias pro fine charging bail jumping-failure to appear, fined $686.
CUERO – A 34-year-old Yoakum man by a sheriff’s deputy Sept. 23 on Gonzales County warrants charging failure to appear -count 1, assault causing bodily injury to a family member, and count 2, theft of property between $100-$750.
CUERO – A 41-year-old Cuero man by a sheriff’s deputy Sept. 23 on charges of terroristic threat to a family member and public intoxication, fined $569.
CUERO – A 28-year-old Yoakum man by a sheriff’s deputy Sept. 24 on a warrant charging violation of probation in an indecency with a child by contact case.
CUERO – A 23-year-old Yorktown man by a sheriff’s deputy Sept. 24 on a warrant charging violation of probation in a burglary of a habitation case.
CUERO – A 49-year-old Cuero man by Cuero police Sept. 25 on charges of public intoxication, fined $541; and disorderly conduct-fighting, fined $541.
CUERO – A 30-year-old Cuero woman by Cuero police Sept. 25 on charges of failure to identify giving false or fictitious information, fined $491; and bail jumping-failure to appear, fined $486.
CUERO – A 51-year-old Meyersville man by a sheriff’s deputy Sept. 26 on charges of driving while intoxicated, second offense; failure to maintain financial responsibility, first offense, fined $465; and open container of alcoholic beverage, fined $269.
LAVACA COUNTY
HALLETTSVILLE – A 50-year-old Yoakum man by Yoakum police Aug. 19 on a warrant charging assault family violence with previous conviction.
HALLETTSVILLE – A 22-year-old Yoakum man by Yoakum police Sept. 5 on warrants charging evading arrest or detention, motion to revoke probation in a possession of a controlled substance case and a possession of controlled substance.
HALLETTSVILLE – A 31-year-old Yoakum woman by Yoakum police Sept. 21 on a charge of burglary of a habitation.
CITY OF YOAKUM
YOAKUM _ A 39-year-old Yoakum man by Yoakum police Sept. 5 on a charge of public intoxication, fined $366.
YOAKUM – A 61-year-old Yoakum man by Yoakum police Sept. 11 on a warrant charging driving while license invalid, fined $575.
YOAKUM – A 41-year-old Yoakum man by Yoakum police Sept. 15 on a warrant charging driving while license invalid, fined $575; and a warrant charging disobey stop sign, fined $265.
YOAKUM – A 21-year-old Yoakum man by Yoakum police Sept. 18 on a charge of Class C assault, fined $366.
YOAKUM – A 33-year-old Yoakum woman by Yoakum police Sept. 19 on a charge of assault on a police officer, fined $294.
YOAKUM – A 49-year-old Yoakum man by Yoakum police Sept. 20 on a warrant charging failure to appear in court.
JUVENILE DETAINED
YOAKUM – A 16-year-old Yoakum boy by Yoakum police Sept. 8 on a charge of Class B theft. He as transferred to the Victoria County Juvenile Justice Center in Victoria.
GOLIAD COUNTY
GOLIAD – A 32-year-old Victoria man by a Goliad County Sheriff’s Office deputy Aug. 25 on a charge of unlawful restraint.
GOLIAD – A 31-year-old Midland woman by a sheriff’s deputy Aug. 28 on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than 28 grams.
GOLIAD – A 42-year-old Goliad man by a sheriff’s deputy Aug. 28 on a charge of criminal nonsupport.
GOLIAD – A 26-year-old Goliad man by a sheriff’s deputy Aug. 29 on charges of assault causing bodily injury and interfering with emergency request for assistance.
GOLIAD – A 34-year-old Goliad woman by a sheriff’s deputy Sept. 1 on charges of resisting arrest, search or transport and public intoxication.
GOLIAD – An 18-year-old Goliad man by a sheriff’s deputy Sept. 3 on a charge of aggravated sexual assault of a child.
GOLIAD – A 43-year-old Goliad man by a sheriff’s deputy Sept. 3 on a charge of abandoning or endangering a child criminal negligence.
GOLIAD – A 22-year-old Goliad man by a sheriff’s deputy Sept. 5 on a charge of possession of marijuana between 4 ounces and 5 pounds.
GOLIAD – A 22-year-old Goliad woman by a sheriff’s deputy Sept. 7 on charges of failure to maintain financial responsibility and failure to give one -half of the roadway to oncoming vehicle.
GOLIAD – A 33-year-old Goliad man by a sheriff’s deputy Sept. 7 on an out-of-county warrant charging possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram and a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
GOLIAD – A 57-year-old Austin woman by a sheriff’s deputy Sept. 8 on a charge of fleeing a police officer.
GOLIAD – A 30-year-old Victoria man by a sheriff’s deputy Sept. 9 on charges of possession of a controlled substance between 4-400 grams, possession of a controlled substance between 1-4 grams, unlawfully carrying a weapon, possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and deadly conduct – discharging a firearm at individuals.
GOLIAD – A 32-year-old Victoria man by a sheriff’s deputy Sept. 10 on a charge of assault of a family or household member by impeding breathing or circulation.
GOLIAD – A 42-year-old Goliad woman by a sheriff’s deputy Sept. 11 on a charge of theft of property less than $2,500 with two or more previous convictions.
GOLIAD – A 58-year-old Goliad man by a sheriff’s deputy Sept, 12 on two charges of organized retail theft between $2,500-$30,000, and charges of aggravated perjury, bail jumping and failure to appear felony, and writs from another county charging theft of property between $2,500-$30,000 and theft by check.
GOLIAD – A 32-year-old Goliad man by a Goliad County Sheriff’s Office deputy Sept. 16 on charges of criminal mischief.
GOLIAD – A 25-year-old Goliad man by a deputy Sept. 17 charging of failure to maintain financial responsibility.
GOLIAD – An 18-year-old Victoria man by a deputy Sept. 17 on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and deadly conduct
GOLIAD – A 33-year-old Goliad man by a deputy Sept. 17 on a charge of harassment.
GOLIAD – A 49-year-old Victoria man by a deputy Sept. 21 on a charge of theft of property between $100-$750.
GOLIAD – An 18-year-old Woodsboro man by a deputy Sept. 21 on charges of tampering with or fabricating evidence with intent to impair and possession of a controlled substance less than 28 grams.
GOLIAD – A 34-year-old Ingleside man by a deputy Sept. 22 on charges of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram, unauthorized use of a vehicle, theft of a firearm, theft of property by check between $20-$500 enhanced, forgery to defraud or harm another, and theft of property between $750-$2,500.
GOLIAD – A 24-year-old Hallettsville man by a deputy Sept. 22 on a charge of unauthorized use of a vehicle.
GOLIAD – A 22-year-old Yoakum man by a deputy Sept. 22 on a charge of tampering with or fabricating physical evident with intent to impair.
GOLIAD – A 34-year-old Aransas Pass woman by a deputy Sept. 22 on a charge of theft of property by check between $20-$500, enhanced.
